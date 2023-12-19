Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Washington

Police search for suspect after Washington mall shooting

Shooting occurred at Valley Mall near Yakima, Washington

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 18

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Police in Washington are searching for a man they say shot someone in a mall Monday night.

The Union Gap Police Department said on Facebook they responded to Valley Mall at 6:14 p.m. The victim has been identified by local media outlets as a loss prevention officer at a Macy's department store.

Police Chief Greg Cobb said the situation was an isolated incident that took place after the suspect allegedly shoplifted from the Macy's store and ran out into the main mall area. 

The security guard reportedly confronted the man, and they began fighting, Cobb told the Yakima Herald-Republic.

 WASHINGTON SERIAL KILLER SUSPECT LURED VICTIMS TO THEIR DEATHS WITH PROMISES OF FINDING 'BURIED GOLD': DOCS

WA mall shooting suspect

Union Gap Police Department says this man was allegedly stealing from the Macy's before the shooting happened.  (Union Gap Police Department )

"The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired twice, hitting the officer, and then ran out through the north doors," Cobb told the newspaper. 

The security worker was taken to a hospital, but their condition was not released. Police also did not say what the suspect is accused of stealing from the store. 

WASHINGTON MURDER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY LURED 4 VICTIMS BY ASKING THEM TO HELP DIG UP BURIED GOLD

Valley Mall shooting surveillance

Police released surveillance photos of the shooting suspect from the Valley Mall in Union Gap, Washington.  (Union Gap Police Department )

Back of WA mall shooting suspect

The suspect's back can be seen in a surveillance photo shared by police.  (Union Gap Police Department )

The suspect on the loose is considered armed and dangerous, according to police. Anyone with information on his whereabouts or identity is asked to call 509-248-0430 and ask to speak with detectives or call crime stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

No one else was reported injured, and the investigation remains  ongoing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Macy's did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, two security guards were stabbed following an alleged shoplifting incident at the Macy's Center City Philadelphia store, with one guard dying from his injuries.