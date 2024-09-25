Suspect shoots passenger before hijacking Los Angeles bus, sparking police chase

A suspect shot a passenger on a Los Angeles MTA bus early Wednesday before hijacking the vehicle and then leading police on a wild chase for over an hour before he was apprehended by a SWAT team, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tells Fox News Digital.

The dramatic incident unfolded at around 12:45 a.m. when police received a 911 call about a shooting and subsequent bus hijacking at Figaro Street and Manchester Avenue.

Police say the suspect shot at least one suspect before getting behind the vehicle and driving northbound.

The LAPD’s SWAT team eventually stopped the bus at 2:05 a.m. in the vicinity of South Alameda Street and 6th Street.

Online images and a live stream from local news reporters show an MTA bus stopped at the side of the road, with an armored police vehicle in front of it, and an armed SWAT team at the scene.

The suspect was taken into custody and the injured victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

It is unclear if there were any other passengers on the bus at the time.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.