Atlanta bus hijacking suspect had 19 prior arrests, mental illnesses, family says

The man authorities say hijacked a bus in Atlanta on Tuesday and shot a passenger dead has 19 prior arrests and a history of mental illness, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Joseph Grier, 39, was arrested after holding a bus driver at gunpoint and holding the remaining 17 commuters hostage as he led police on a wild chase through Atlanta, DeKalb County and Gwinnett County.

Grier's father's partner, Vivian Powell, told FOX 5 that Grier had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia. She said he has been struggling with mental illness for the 16 years she has known him, and he has been receiving medical treatment.

"My God, Lord have mercy, it's Joseph," she told the local TV station about when she learned what was happening. "I feel bad. My heart goes out to the other family, but it could have been so much worse. There were 17 people on that bus. Suppose all of them got shot?"

She describes him as "soft," "calm" with a "loving demeanor" when he is well-rested and taking his medication. However, that was not the case recently, she said, as he had lost his job, stopped taking his medication and had not been getting much sleep.

"I’m bipolar, I’m gonna tell you all that, and I’m off my medication for like two weeks," Grier said Tuesday afternoon, appearing agitated and adding that he felt like a "snitch" for describing what he had seen at an unrelated downtown Atlanta food court shooting prior to the bus hijacking.

Not long after being interviewed, Grier allegedly hijacked a commuter bus, ordering the driver at gunpoint to hit the gas and panicking the passengers. By the time the bus rolled to a stop some 40 minutes later, authorities said, Grier had fatally shot one passenger and led officers on a dramatic chase through multiple jurisdictions.

Police said Grier had boarded a bus bound for a suburban Gwinnett County park-and-ride lot 26 miles away. Atlanta Police Department Chief Darin Schierbaum told reporters that investigators believe Grier did not have a gun when he boarded the bus.

At some point, he got into a fight with passenger Ernest Byrd Jr. When the 58-year-old Byrd pulled a gun, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Grier took the gun and fatally shot Byrd. Grier then threatened to shoot the driver if he stopped.

"He said he was ready to die, but he wanted the people of the bus to be safe," Marie Jose Antoine, the wife of the bus driver, told FOX 5.

As for his criminal history, Grier was last released from prison a decade ago after serving time for a 2011 aggravated assault, FOX 5 learned from the Georgia Department of Corrections. Some of his criminal past involved the use of a handgun and knife.

Grier is charged with one count of murder, one count of hijacking a motor vehicle, 13 counts of aggravated assault, 14 counts of kidnapping, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, best known for her prosecutions of former President Trump and rapper Young Thug, asked state officials on Wednesday to appoint a special prosecutor in Grier's case.

Grier waived his first court appearance Wednesday morning, FOX 5 reports. Online records did not list an attorney who could comment on his charges.

FOX News' Bradford Betz and The Associated Press contributed to this report.