Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ohio

Suspect in shooting of All American wrestler near college campus freed from jail days before attack

Ohio State University senior Sammy Sasso is a four-time All American and two-time Pennsylvania state champ

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
close
College campuses are a ‘soft-target’ for crime: Leo Terrell Video

College campuses are a ‘soft-target’ for crime: Leo Terrell

Fox News contributor Leo Terrell tells ‘America’s Newsroom’ that soft-on-crime prosecutors put young people at risk as concerns grow over campus crime.

The 16-year-old suspect accused of shooting Ohio State wrestler Sammy Sasso in the stomach during a carjacking had been released from custody less than a week before the crime, according to local reports.

Sasso, a former two-time Pennsylvania state wrestling champion, is currently unable to walk due to severe damage to his spine, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up by his family.

The juvenile had been released from custody of the Ohio Department of Youth Services for an unrelated criminal case five days before Sasso's shooting, the Columbus Dispatch reported.

OHIO STATE CHAMPION WRESTLER IN SERIOUS CONDITION AFTER BEING SHOT DURING REPORTED ROBBERY

Sammy Sasso of the Ohio State Buckeyes wrestles against Hunter Baxter of the Maryland Terrapins

Sammy Sasso wrestling at Xfinity Center on January 31, 2021, in College Park, Maryland. The Ohio State senior was shot during a carjacking last month. (G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)

He reportedly had bounced around a handful of juvenile facilities this year alone and allegedly had been posting pictures of guns on Instagram two days after his re-release, according to the paper.

The judge ordered him held without bail in the carjacking case. A 15-year-old girl has also been charged in connection with the shooting.

Sasso, a senior and four-time All American, is a high-profile Buckeye but not the only one who has been victimized by violent crime in recent weeks.

Sammy Sasso after match

Sammy Sasso of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates after defeating Beau Bartlett of the Penn State Nittany Lions at Bryce Jordan Center on February 4, 2022, in State College, Pennsylvania.  (Bryan Bennett/Getty Images)

School leaders on Wednesday morning issued a warning to students and staff after two men jumped out of a packed car with a gun and robbed an unidentified undergrad right outside his dorm building.

COLLEGE STUDENT ROBBED AT GUNPOINT OUTSIDE DORM

Last month, a student named Kyle Walker spent a week in the intensive-care unit for two skull fractures and a brain bleed after coming home from a bar, according to a GoFundMe campaign set up to cover his medical bills.

A railroad conductor discovered him left for dead near the train tracks and called 911, according to The Lantern, a school newspaper.

Students at Ohio State University

Ohio State students walk across the Oval between classes. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/Imagn)

In the Midwest, another Big Ten school also suffered a shocking crime over the weekend – a 20-year-old female University of Wisconsin-Madison student suffered life-threatening injuries in a brutal sex assault, police there said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sasso qualified for the NCAA Tournament four times and went 12-4 in his career at the tournament. He lost the 149-pound final to Cornell’s Yianni Diakomihalis, now a four-time NCAA champion. 

Fox News' Ryan Morik and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports