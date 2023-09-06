Expand / Collapse search
CRIME

College student robbed at gunpoint outside dorm

Ohio State University warning students to avoid walking alone at night

Michael Ruiz By Michael Ruiz Fox News
Published
A packed sedan rolled up on an Ohio State University student early Wednesday morning outside his residence hall when two men hopped out to rob him at gunpoint, according to school officials.

It happened just after midnight on West 10th Avenue, according to authorities.

They described the car as a silver, gray or white four-door sedan that fled eastbound away from campus. The only description of the suspects was that they may be in their teens or early 20s.

‘DEFUNDED’ WISCONSIN POLICE TO INCREASE PATROLS AFTER YOUNG WOMAN BRUTALIZED IN COLLEGE FOOTBALL TOWN ATTACK

A general view of Ohio Stadium

A general view of Ohio Stadium before a game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Purdue Boilermakers on Nov. 13, 2021 in Columbus, Ohio. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call campus police at 614-292-2121. Authorities are urging students to lock their doors and windows and avoid walking alone, especially at night.

The brazen robbery comes as students are beginning the fall 2023 semester and just days after a brutal attack near another Big Ten campus – University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Students at Ohio State University

Ohio State University students walk across the Oval between classes Aug. 24, 2023. (Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch/Imagn)

"Across the country, as urban crime rates rise and woke prosecutors pursue illusory 'criminal justice reforms,' a wave of violence has beset some of our nation’s premier universities."

— Paul Mauro, retired NYPD inspector

"This continues to be something of an ignored epidemic," said Paul Mauro, a former NYPD inspector who tried to raise the alarm about campus crime last year. "All these schools located in or near our deteriorating cities are experiencing this stuff."

Madison police say a student there was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a 3 a.m. attack on Sunday. They told Fox News Digital Wednesday that they were making progress in the investigation and plan to announce an update at 4 p.m. CT.

UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN STUDENT ‘SEVERELY BEATEN,’ SUFFERS LIFE-THREATENING WOUNDS: POLICE

A friend of the victim told Milwaukee's WISN-TV that she was found with a broken jaw and had been strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted. An unnamed neighbor said the victim had been abducted off the sidewalk and dragged between two houses.

Police car at the University of Wisconsin

Patrol cars from the University of Wisconsin watch over students in Madison, Wisconsin, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2023. Authorities increased patrols after a student suffered life-threatening injuries Sunday morning in an off-campus sex assault which has led to increased patrols. (Kamil Krzaczynski for Fox News Digital )

Anyone with information on the attack is asked to call Madison police at 608-255-2345. Investigators are also asking for anyone with security cameras near the intersection of West Wilson and South Bedford streets to share their footage from between 2 and 4 a.m. Sunday.

Now, police are asking residents to avoid walking alone in the area – especially at night – and to keep an eye out for their surroundings.

Michael Ruiz is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to michael.ruiz@fox.com and on Twitter: @mikerreports