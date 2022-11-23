Suspect in NYC gay bar attacks arrested

The New York Police Department has arrested a man suspected of throwing bricks at windows of a Manhattan gay bar during business hours.

Police charged Sean Kuilan, 34, with three counts of criminal mischief, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon, authorities told FOX 5 New York.

Video of Kuilan walking through a market was released Tuesday, as police were still searching for him.

The NYPD Crimestoppers said in a tweet that he had thrown "a rock" – later clarified by police as a brick – at the window of VERS nightclub on Nov. 13, 15 and 19, causing damage.

VIDEO SHOWS SUSPECT IN NYC GAY BAR ATTACK

In a surveillance video shared by New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher earlier this week, the man now believed to be Kuilan, is seen walking up to the establishment, looking inside and then throwing something at the window. The camera shows several women inside reacting to the attack.

MULTIPLE BRICK THROWING INCIDENTS REPORTED AT NYC GAY BAR

VERS owner David DeParolesa told FOX 5 he believed his establishment was targeted, but did not explain why.

"The third break happened two hours after I replaced the window," DeParolesa said. "Which makes me believe the person saw that the window was replaced and came and wanted to smash it again."

The NYPD has not classified the incidents as bias crimes, but DeParolesa said the FBI has contacted him for information about the incidents. No one was injured in any of the attacks.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

FOX News' Julia Musto contributed to this report.