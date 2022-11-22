Video shows suspect in NYC gay bar attack

The New York City Police Department is looking for a man wanted in connection with a string of brick attacks on a Hell's Kitchen gay bar.

The suspect is seen in a new video walking through a market wearing blue jeans, black tennis shoes and glasses, with a green hood sticking out from under a dark-colored jacket.

The NYPD Crimestoppers said in a tweet that he had thrown "a rock" – later clarified by police as a brick – at the window of VERS nightclub on Nov. 13, 15 and 19, causing damage.

Police on Tuesday afternoon said they are questioning someone in connection with the brick throwing.

MULTIPLE BRICK THROWING INCIDENTS REPORTED AT NYC GAY BAR

At least one incident of "criminal mischief" was caught on camera, and no one was hurt in any of the incidents.

In a surveillance video shared by New York City Councilman Erik Bottcher, the man can be seen walking up to the establishment, looking inside and then throwing something at the window. The camera shows several women inside reacting to the attack.

"This man has thrown bricks at the window of @versbarnyc FOUR times in recent weeks. These are hate crimes against the LGBTQ+ community. Please help us identify him," Bottcher said.

Bottcher urged people to reach out to the NYPD Hate Crime Task Force, and investigators shared an updated image of the suspect.

So far, no one has been arrested and police have said they cannot confirm the same individual is behind all the attacks.

According to Fox 5 New York, VERS owner David DeParolesa told the station that he remains convinced he was targeted.

"The third break happened two hours after I replaced the window," he said. "Which makes me believe the person saw that the window was replaced and came and wanted to smash it again."

There is a reward for information of up to $3,500.

People are being asked to contact @NYPDTips or 1-800 577-TIPS with any leads.

Fox News' Pilar Arias contributed to this report.