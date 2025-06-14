Minnesota rep killed made headlines days earlier over controversial immigration vote

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Minnesota Democratic Rep. Melissa Hortman, who was fatally shot on Saturday with the suspect still at large, made headlines earlier this week for being the only Democratic vote in the state House to vote to repeal taxpayer-funded healthcare coverage for adult illegal immigrants.

"I know that people will be hurt by that vote and I’m – we worked very hard to try and get a budget deal that wouldn’t include that provision," she said following the vote that she said was done in order to move the budget forward in a split legislature, according to KTTC. Republicans hold the House 67-66, and the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party holds the Senate 34-33.

Sen. John Hoffman and his wife were also shot on Saturday and are hospitalized following surgery. Hortman’s husband also died in the shooting. All four victims are presumed to have been shot by the same suspect who pretended to be a police officer.

According to Alpha News, Hoffman voted against the proposal but Gov. Tim Walz is expected to sign it into law as part of the budget agreement. Four state senators also voted for the repeal.

Although it’s believed to be politically motivated, the specific motive is unclear as of Saturday afternoon. Minnesota State Patrol posted a photo to X on Saturday showing "No Kings" signs in the suspect’s vehicle. "No Kings" is the name of the nationwide series of protests happening on Saturday in opposition to the Trump administration.

"Given the targeted shootings of state lawmakers overnight, we are asking the public to not attend today’s planned demonstrations across Minnesota out of an abundance of caution," MSP wrote.

The tragedy led to an outpouring of messages from both sides of the aisle.

"I have been briefed on the terrible shooting that took place in Minnesota, which appears to be a targeted attack against State Lawmakers," Trump posted to Truth Social on Saturday. "Our Attorney General, Pam Bondi, and the FBI, are investigating the situation, and they will be prosecuting anyone involved to the fullest extent of the law. Such horrific violence will not be tolerated in the United States of America. God Bless the great people of Minnesota, a truly great place!"

Hortman was formerly the state House speaker.

"Our state lost a great leader," Gov. Tim Walz said at a news conference following the shootings.

"Speaker Hortman was someone who served the people of Minnesota with grace, compassion, humor and a sense of service. She was a formidable public servant, a fixture, and a giant in Minnesota. She woke up every day determined to make this state a better place. She is irreplaceable and will be missed by so many Minnesotans," the Democrat and former 2024 vice presidential nominee continued.