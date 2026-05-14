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Seattle

Suspect in custody for alleged murder of college student after police released eerie surveillance photos

A stabbing took place Sunday night in a laundry room at Nordheim Court apartments near the Seattle campus

Peter D'Abrosca By Peter D'Abrosca Fox News
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Police in Seattle arrested a 19-year-old armed robbery suspect, who tried to grab an officer's gun, at a gas station following a brief scuffle, authorities said. (Credit: Seattle Police Department)

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A man suspected in the Sunday night murder of a University of Washington student turned himself in to police on Wednesday night.

The move came after the Seattle Police Department (SPD) on Wednesday afternoon released photos of a suspect in the murder of a University of Washington student, and solicited the public's help in tracking him down.

"On May 13, Seattle police detectives arrested a 31-year-old man in connection to a homicide that occurred May 10 in a University of Washington campus housing building. Officers found the 19-year-old victim deceased with stab wounds," SPD said in an early Thursday morning statement.

University of Washington murder

Seattle police released this photo of the suspect in a University of Washington student's murder on May 13, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

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The suspect is a former student at the University of Washington who attended the school from 2015 to 2021, an SPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

Police said the suspect, who remains unnamed, turned himself in to the Bellevue Police Department and was transferred to the custody of Seattle homicide detectives.

Authorities were hunting for three days for the suspect after a gruesome late-night stabbing murder on Sunday in a laundry room in the Nordheim Court apartments. Those apartments are privately managed and located off campus, but are listed on the University of Washington's website as an option for undergraduate housing.

The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black male who is approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and has a thin build. In the photos, he sports thin wire-framed glasses, a scruffy goatee and navy blue pullover sweatshirt paired with blue jeans.

University of Washington murder

Seattle police released this photo of the suspect in a University of Washington student's murder on May 13, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

In one eerie photo, the suspect can be seen looking over his right shoulder directly into what appears to be a surveillance camera.

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University of Washington Police responded to the scene, where they, along with the Seattle Fire Department, attempted life-saving measures to no avail.

The victim, who is reportedly transgender, has not been named.

University of Washington murder

Seattle police released this photo of the suspect in a University of Washington student's murder on May 13, 2026. (Seattle Police Department)

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"I want to express my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and loved ones of the UW student who was killed late last night," University of Washington President Robert Jones told the school's newspaper The Daily. "There are no words that can express the profound loss of a student. While investigators have not yet identified a suspect or a motive, I want to recognize that when violence affects a trans person it can be especially worrying to our LGBTQIA+ community members."

Fox News Digital reached out to SPD.

Peter D'Abrosca is a reporter at Fox News Digital covering crime and campus extremism in higher education. 

Follow Peter on X at @pmd_reports. Send story tips to peter.dabrosca@fox.com.
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