Seattle robber bites off 88-year-old woman's finger during violent robbery, police say

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An 88-year-old Seattle woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a man violently assaulted and robbed her, biting off her finger and stealing her jewelry, police say.

The attack happened on Oct. 13 in the 9900 block of 64th Avenue South in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. Earlier this week, police released surveillance photos of the suspect — described as a man in his 30s, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

The woman had been on her back porch cleaning household items when the suspect approached and demanded her belongings.

ELDERLY JEWELRY STORE OWNER HOSPITALIZED AFTER SMASH-AND-GRAB ROBBERY LEAVES SAN JOSE SHOP DESTROYED

When she refused, police say the man "brutally assaulted" her — forcing her into her garage where he continued the attack.

"The man robbed the victim of her jewelry, and bit off her finger during the incident," as noted in the release. "Doctors later admitted her into the hospital with serious injuries to her head."

ICE ARRESTS ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT IN MASSACHUSETTS ACCUSED OF STABBING COWORKER WITH SCISSORS, TRASH BIN ATTACK

The victim screamed for help and later told officers she thought he "was going to try to kill her," according to police.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in "serious, but stable" condition, police said.

MCDONALD'S MELTDOWN: MICHIGAN WOMAN WANTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY TOSSING HOT COFFEE AT MANAGER

Seattle police, along with officers from Burien, Tukwila, and the King County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area for the suspect, but he remains at large, according to the news release.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.