Seattle

Seattle robber bites off 88-year-old woman's finger during violent robbery, police say

Victim told officers she believed attacker was going to kill her during October assault

Sophia Compton By Sophia Compton Fox News
Seattle mayor says he has ‘no desire’ to put repeat offenders in jail Video

Seattle mayor says he has ‘no desire’ to put repeat offenders in jail

Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell sparked controversy on Thursday during a debate where he explained his position on repeat offenders committing crimes. (Credit: KCPQ - Oct. 3, 2025)

An 88-year-old Seattle woman was hospitalized with serious injuries after a man violently assaulted and robbed her, biting off her finger and stealing her jewelry, police say.

The attack happened on Oct. 13 in the 9900 block of 64th Avenue South in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. Earlier this week, police released surveillance photos of the suspect — described as a man in his 30s, according to a news release from the Seattle Police Department.

The woman had been on her back porch cleaning household items when the suspect approached and demanded her belongings.

Earlier this week, police released surveillance photos of the suspect, described as a man in his 30s, who remains at large. (Seattle Police Department)

When she refused, police say the man "brutally assaulted" her — forcing her into her garage where he continued the attack.

"The man robbed the victim of her jewelry, and bit off her finger during the incident," as noted in the release. "Doctors later admitted her into the hospital with serious injuries to her head."

The victim screamed for help and later told police she thought he "was going to try to kill her," according to the release. (Seattle Police Department)

The victim screamed for help and later told officers she thought he "was going to try to kill her," according to police.

She was taken to Harborview Medical Center in "serious, but stable" condition, police said.

A view of the 9900 block of 64th Avenue South in Seattle's Rainier Beach neighborhood. (Google Maps)

Seattle police, along with officers from Burien, Tukwila, and the King County Sheriff’s Office, searched the area for the suspect, but he remains at large, according to the news release.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crimes Tip Line at 206-233-5000.

The Seattle Police Department did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Sophia Compton is a Writer at Fox News Digital. Sophia was previously a business reporter covering finance, energy and tourism and has experience as a TV news producer. She graduated with a journalism degree in 2021 from the University of Hawaii at Manoa.
