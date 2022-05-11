Expand / Collapse search
Crime
Published

Three injured in Dallas triple shooting inside hair salon: reports

The suspect reportedly entered the Hair World Salon and shouted something before he opened fire

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
Three women were hospitalized Wednesday after they were shot at a Dallas hair salon, according to reports.

The Dallas Police Department said a man entered the Hair World Salon just after 2:20 p.m. and shouted something before opening fire, KXAS-TV reported.

The Hair World Salon in Dallas. Three woman were shot inside the business Wednesday. (Google Maps)

Three women inside the business sustained non-life threatening injuries. The suspect left the salon and fled in his vehicle. Authorities were looking at surveillance cameras in an effort to identify the gunman. 

Authorities have not disclosed a motive, including if it was a hate crime. The salon is a Korean-owned business, the news outlet said. 

Fox News has reached out to the police department. The FBI has been called to assist in the investigation. 

