Suspect arrested after shooting Florida police officer multiple times, authorities say

A suspect was arrested early Monday after shooting a veteran Florida police officer multiple times, police said.

Tampa police Chief Brian Dugan said at a news conference that police officers went to serve an arrest warrant to Walter Jeziorski, 35, at around 2:40 a.m., when he opened fire.

Jeziorski shot Officer Rich Lehr multiple times, Dugan said. Lehr was brought to St. Joseph’s Hospital, was in good condition and is expected to survive, Dugan said. Officer Lee Smith also suffered some injuries, but not wounded in the incident.

Lehr is a 10-year veteran of the Tampa police force, according to Dugan.

Police said a standoff ensued, but ended after Jeziorski called his mother. She convinced him to surrender to authorities, Dugan said.

Jeziorski was taken into custody without incident. Police said no one else was home at the time.