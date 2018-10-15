Surveillance video shows scene seconds before Georgia model crashes car after being shot in neck

Authorities released surveillance video of the scene just seconds before a Georgia model crashed her car after being shot in the neck, hoping witnesses will come forward to identify the mystery shooter involved in the 28-year-old’s death.

Kelsey Quayle died Wednesday after her family pulled her off life support following the Oct. 8 collision. Quayle was driving to work in Clayton County when someone opened fire, striking Quayle in the neck. She lost control of her vehicle and crashed head-on with the car in front of her.

She was rushed to the hospital where doctors discovered a bullet in her neck that had severed her spinal cord at the base of her brain, causing catastrophic brain damage, her family told FOX5 Atlanta.

The shooting that led to the multi-vehicle wreck has left authorities and her family searching for answers. Clayton County police released video footage last week showing several angles of the scene where Quayle crashed her vehicle just after 7 a.m. last Monday.

“We would especially like to speak with the driver of the white SUV and the driver of the gray sedan that is seen passing Kelsey's vehicle as it is traveling in the lanes of oncoming traffic,” police wrote in a Facebook post.

Quayle moved to Georgia with her boyfriend a few months ago and worked at a dentist’s office while pursuing her modeling career.

"I just want to know who did this. It's ridiculous. She didn't deserve this,” Quayle’s sister, Kayleigh, told FOX5. "Right now a theory would be road rage, or maybe just a cross-fire maybe. But we just have so many unanswered questions."

A service is being held Saturday in California, where Quayle and her family are from, according to a GoFundMe page created to help offset the funeral costs.

Georgia police are urging anyone with information on Quayle’s death to call 770-477-3648.