Florida

Surveillance video captures moment heroic stranger saves 6-year-old Florida boy sinking to bottom of pool

6-year-old boy saved from drowning by Good Samaritan who performed life-saving CPR

Nick Butler By Nick Butler Fox News
Published
Stranger saves 6-year-old drowning boy from pool Video

Stranger saves 6-year-old drowning boy from pool

6-year-old Oscar went underwater and struggled to breathe in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Roque Ivan Ocampo heard the screaming and immediately rushed in to save Oscar's life. (Credit: Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

A 6-year-old Florida boy who fell into a pool and started drowning was saved due to the quick-thinking heroics of a stranger – and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the young boy, named Oscar, arrive at the pool in Fort Lauderdale with an adult. 

He tries to jump onto a pool float, but loses his balance and falls into the pool.

The adult with Oscar begins screaming for help as the boy begins to sink to the bottom of the pool. 

VIDEO CAPTURES DRAMATIC RESCUE OF FLORIDA MAN FOUND UNRESPONSIVE ON SPINNING BOAT

A pool in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The pool where 6-year-old Oscar was saved by a stranger after slipping off of a pool raft and drowning. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Roque Ivan Ocampo was passing by when he heard the screams for help and ran to assist.

As Ocampo quickly takes his shoes off, he dives right in to save Oscar.

HERO OFFICERS AND GOOD SAMARITANS WHO WENT ABOVE AND BEYOND IN 2024

Roque Ivan Ocampo jumping into the pool

Roque Ivan Ocampo jumped into the pool and grabbed the 6-year-old Oscar. Once out of the water, Ocampo began CPR. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Ocampo immediately began pulling him to the surface of the water towards the ladder.

Another bystander assisted Ocampo with getting Oscar out of the water.

During a press conference, Ocampo told the media that he saw Oscar wasn’t breathing.

"​​I started doing CPR. The kid wasn’t breathing, but I keep doing it and doing it until he started breathing again," Ocampo said.

Police body cam footage of finding Oscar breathing upon arriving on scene.

Police find Oscar breathing upon arriving on scene due to Ocampo's quick thinking. Oscar was carried to EMS and survived. (Fort Lauderdale Police Department)

Through police body cam footage, officers are seen arriving to find Oscar breathing.

The officers quickly took over and spoke to Oscar, asking him if he could squeeze their hand. 

Officers then carry Oscar out of the pool area and to the paramedics.

The 6-year-old survived because of the quick action taken by Ocampo.

"I don’t feel like a hero. I just did what I had to do. I feel good. I’m blessed to be able to help this kid," Ocampo said to the media.

