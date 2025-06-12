Surveillance video captures moment heroic stranger saves 6-year-old Florida boy sinking to bottom of pool

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A 6-year-old Florida boy who fell into a pool and started drowning was saved due to the quick-thinking heroics of a stranger – and it was all caught on camera.

Surveillance video shows the young boy, named Oscar, arrive at the pool in Fort Lauderdale with an adult.

He tries to jump onto a pool float, but loses his balance and falls into the pool.

The adult with Oscar begins screaming for help as the boy begins to sink to the bottom of the pool.

Roque Ivan Ocampo was passing by when he heard the screams for help and ran to assist.

As Ocampo quickly takes his shoes off, he dives right in to save Oscar.

Ocampo immediately began pulling him to the surface of the water towards the ladder.

Another bystander assisted Ocampo with getting Oscar out of the water.

During a press conference, Ocampo told the media that he saw Oscar wasn’t breathing.

"​​I started doing CPR. The kid wasn’t breathing, but I keep doing it and doing it until he started breathing again," Ocampo said.

Through police body cam footage, officers are seen arriving to find Oscar breathing.

The officers quickly took over and spoke to Oscar, asking him if he could squeeze their hand.

Officers then carry Oscar out of the pool area and to the paramedics.

The 6-year-old survived because of the quick action taken by Ocampo.

"I don’t feel like a hero. I just did what I had to do. I feel good. I’m blessed to be able to help this kid," Ocampo said to the media.

