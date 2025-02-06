Video captures dramatic rescue of Florida man found unresponsive on spinning boat

Florida first responders rescued an unresponsive man in a spinning boat in a dramatic rescue captured on video.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said its deputies and the Volusia County Fire Rescue were called to Lake Dias in DeLeon Springs on Tuesday and discovered a "boat spinning in circles."

"Responding units spotted a single unresponsive occupant on the boat and quickly came up with a plan to rescue him," according to the sheriff’s office. "The Marine Unit crew moved in close enough for VCFR Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp to jump on board, stop the boat, and get the patient to shore for further treatment.

"He's expected to make a full recovery," the sheriff’s office added.

Footage of the rescue begins with an aerial view showing the boat spinning out of control on Lake Dias.

The police boat then pulls up directly alongside it and starts following its path.

"Let him go around again and as he comes around let’s just come up next to him and push him up to that tree," one of the first responders is heard saying.

The police boat is then seen bumping into the runaway boat, yet it continues to spin around instead of grounding on the shore.

Kyp then jumps onto the boat when it makes another pass of the police vessel and turns off its engine.

The unresponsive passenger was eventually transferred to the police boat and brought to safety.