Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Florida

Video captures dramatic rescue of Florida man found unresponsive on spinning boat

Volusia Sheriff's Office chases runaway boat on Lake Dias

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published
close
Unresponsive Florida man rescued from spinning boat Video

Unresponsive Florida man rescued from spinning boat

Dramatic rescue on Lake Dias captured on video released by Volusia Sheriff's Office. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office/TMX)

Florida first responders rescued an unresponsive man in a spinning boat in a dramatic rescue captured on video. 

The Volusia Sheriff's Office said its deputies and the Volusia County Fire Rescue were called to Lake Dias in DeLeon Springs on Tuesday and discovered a "boat spinning in circles." 

"Responding units spotted a single unresponsive occupant on the boat and quickly came up with a plan to rescue him," according to the sheriff’s office. "The Marine Unit crew moved in close enough for VCFR Acting Division Chief and Technical Rescue Deputy Team Leader John Kyp to jump on board, stop the boat, and get the patient to shore for further treatment. 

"He's expected to make a full recovery," the sheriff’s office added. 

FLORIDA MAN CAUGHT ALLEGEDLY TRYING TO OUTRUN TROOPERS WHILE WEARING DALMATIAN ONESIE 

Florida boat rescue video

A Volusia Sheriff's Office boat is seen chasing after a runaway boat on Tuesday on Lake Dias. (Volusia Sheriff's Office/TMX)

Footage of the rescue begins with an aerial view showing the boat spinning out of control on Lake Dias. 

The police boat then pulls up directly alongside it and starts following its path. 

"Let him go around again and as he comes around let’s just come up next to him and push him up to that tree," one of the first responders is heard saying. 

BODYCAM FOOTAGE SHOW MOMENT FLORIDA OFFICERS’ ATTEMPT TO RESTRAIN SUSPECT GOES HORRIBLY WRONG 

Florida first responder jumps onto runaway boat

One of the first responders is seen jumping onto a runaway boat on Lake Dias in Florida before shutting off its engine. (Volusia Sheriff's Office/TMX)

The police boat is then seen bumping into the runaway boat, yet it continues to spin around instead of grounding on the shore. 

Kyp then jumps onto the boat when it makes another pass of the police vessel and turns off its engine. 

Man rescued from boat on Lake Dias

The unresponsive man is seen being brought to safety in video released by the Volusia Sheriff's Office. (Volusia Sheriff's Office/TMX)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The unresponsive passenger was eventually transferred to the police boat and brought to safety. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.