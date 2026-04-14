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High School

Gunman opens fire at high school in Turkey, wounding at least 16

18-year-old who targeted school in Siverek turned the gun on himself, Gov. Hasan Sildak said

Greg Norman-Diamond By Greg Norman-Diamond Fox News
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Students flee from Turkey high school during shooting Video

Students flee from Turkey high school during shooting

Students run out of vocational high school in Siverek, Turkey, after gunman opened fire on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Credit: IHA/AP)

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A former student injured at least 16 people Tuesday after opening fire with a shotgun inside a high school in Turkey before turning the weapon on himself, officials said. 

The 18-year-old who targeted the vocational high school in Siverek, located in southeastern Turkey, took his own life with the shotgun after he was "cornered by police," Gov. Hasan Sildak said. 

Video taken at the scene showed students sprinting out of a building as law enforcement and first responders arrived. 

The attack left 10 students, four teachers, a school canteen employee and a police officer hurt, according to Sildak, who added that five of the teachers and students were transferred to a hospital in the provincial capital because their conditions were more serious.

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An armed person walking down a school corridor in Siverek, Turkey

An armed person walks down a school corridor in Siverek, in Turkey's Sanliurfa province, on April 14, 2026, in a still image obtained from a social media video. (Reuters)

The motive for the shooting was unclear. The attacker did not have a criminal record, Sildak said.  

The school had been declared safe and no permanent police officer was assigned to protect it, he added, calling the shooting an "isolated incident." 

Sildak told NTV that the attacker started firing indiscriminately, beginning in the school yard before entering the building, Reuters reported.

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Forensic police officers respond to Turkey high school shooting

Forensic police officers respond after a teenager opened fire at a school and wounded at least 16 people, including students and teachers, before killing himself in Siverek, Turkey, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Sukru Dolas/Reuters)

One student told the state-run Anadolu Agency that he and a friend jumped out of their classroom window to flee the gunman. 

"He suddenly entered the classroom and fired. He fired four or five times. Two people were hit. He then went into the next classroom," Anadolu quoted Omer Furkan Sayar as saying. "We first threw ourselves to the ground and then two of us jumped out of the window." 

"He didn't say anything, he entered and started to shoot directly," Sayar added.

Turkish security forces and emergency staff standing in a high school courtyard

Turkish security forces and emergency staff stand in the courtyard of a high school where a gunman opened fire in Siverek, southeastern Turkey, on Tuesday, April 14, 2026. (Mevlut Bayraktar/IHA/AP)

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"The individual was cornered inside the building through police intervention and died after shooting himself," Sildak told reporters, adding that a "comprehensive" investigation into the shooting would be carried out. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.

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