Students rip 'woke' colleges for Halloween 'offensive' costume warnings: 'Don't think that's their place'

Colleges across America are warning students of "cultural appropriation" as they prepare to dress up for Halloween, giving tips on how to avoid offending others.

Universities such as the University of Wisconsin-Madison, Ohio University, University of Colorado-Boulder, University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the University of Michigan are all encouraging students to choose a Halloween costume that does not appropriate another culture.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison has a webpage dedicated to "Halloween cultural awareness" which states that students should avoid "racist, crude, or culturally insensitive" costumes.

"When somebody adopts aspects of a culture that’s not their own, it is often viewed as disrespectful when cultural elements are copied from a marginalized culture by members of the dominant culture and used outside of their cultural context," the webpage states.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison said even pop star Katy Perry is guilty of cultural appropriation as "several" of her music videos appropriate other cultures and use "stereotyped costumes." UW-Madison did not specify which music videos culturally appropriate, however.

'BANNED' HALLOWEEN COSTUMES OVER TIME AS EBAY REMOVES JEFFREY DAHMER-INSPIRED OUTFIT

The university asks students to "Consider how someone else would feel" if they dressed as a "stereotype or a culture that you do not directly identify with."

"Think about whether or not you’re turning someone’s everyday 21st century culture into a caricature," the webpage states.

Julian Noeske, a sophomore at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, told Fox News Digital that the university's guidance on Halloween costumes is "very ridiculous."

"I'm an Asian American, I think it's very ridiculous for a school to tell a student that you cannot wear other culture," Noeske said. "I think it's kind of flattering when people do that, because it shows that they acknowledge my culture's existence."

"I'm an Asian American, I think it's very ridiculous for a school to tell a student that you cannot wear other culture." — Julian Noeske, UW-Madison student

"I believe that, you know, it's up to the student to make a dress any culture that they want," Noeske said.

Harrison Wells, chairman of the University of Wisconsin Young Americans for Freedom chapter, told Fox News Digital that the school should not stick its nose where it does not belong.

"I don't think the university has any place in telling students how they should dress. Especially off campus. Nonetheless, on campus for Halloween. I don't think that's their place at all," Wells said.

Wells said that universities often have "a funny way" of defining cultural appropriation.

DR. PHIL GUEST CLAIMS 'WHITE SUPREMACY IS EMBEDDED IN EVERYTHING' IN SEGMENT ON CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

"They tend to protect certain groups that they believe need to be protected. And I can say, you know, as a Catholic, when individuals dress up as priests or nuns, the school does nothing about it. And I believe the whole point of Halloween is to dress up as something that you are not. It is to pretend to be something you are not for that day," Wells said.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison student also said that the effort to influence what students wear on Halloween doesn't matter to most students because a small campus population will get offended by what someone else wears.

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS AND COSTUMES THAT ARE TRENDY THIS YEAR FOR 'HALLOWEEKEND CELEBRATIONS'

"The whole point of Halloween is to dress up as something that you are not…" — Harrison Wells, UW-Madison student

"I think that this just kind of goes on the pattern that the University of Wisconsin-Madison and many other universities across the campus try to do. They're just pandering to the small minority of people on campus who are extremely loud in the university. Time and time again can lose their needs and feel the need to address issues that just don't exist. No one truly feels offended by someone wearing a costume. I mean, and if you do that, it's something you need to work out," Wells said.

Other schools go even further in their efforts to define cultural appropriation in Halloween costumes.

Ohio University's Division of Diversity and Inclusion created a "My Culture is Not A Costume" webpage, where it gives specific examples of what costumes appropriate other cultures.

"When thinking about a Halloween costume, it is increasingly important to ensure that you are not attempting to adopt an identity that is not your own," the webpage states. "Though you may think you are harmlessly dressing up for one night, portraying such stereotypes has a longstanding impact. This practice does not exhibit the expectations of respect across differences we expect from all Bobcats."

It states that "wearing hairstyles of people of color," "Transphobic/homophobic costumes," "Making a mockery of mental illness," "Costumes that represent harmful racial or ethnic stereotypes," and "anything representing blackface, brownface, or yellowface" are considered culturally inappropriate."

next Image 1 of 6

prev next Image 2 of 6

prev next Image 3 of 6

prev next Image 4 of 6

prev next Image 5 of 6

prev Image 6 of 6

FLORIDA AG WARNS OF FENTANYL IN CANDY PACKAGING: 'THIS COULD BE THE SCARIEST HALLOWEEN IN MY LIFETIME'

"There is an abundance of costumes worn yearly on Halloween that make light of deeply rooted perceptions including gypsy, geisha, Día De Los Muertos skeleton costumes or costumes that depict Middle Eastern, Hispanic, Southeast Asian, Indigenous or Native American cultures," the webpage states.

The webpage includes multiple posters of people holding pictures of other individuals who are wearing culturally appropriated costumes.

Cameron Lowery, a student at Ohio University, told Fox News Digital that this is an example of university administration trying to "promote a woke ideology" on students.

"This is not about cultural appropriation. It is about something more. Ohio University (which is strictly a left leaning college) is using their power of communication to a large portion of people to promote a woke ideology on youth groups that are most susceptible to political influence," Lowery said. "It is not the role of the university to inform and prevent students from wearing a type of costume. The students should be smart enough to make intelligent decisions when it comes to their costume choice."

"This is not about cultural appropriation. It is about something more." — Cameron Lowery, Ohio University student

Lowery said that he sees "people wearing costumes of popes, nuns, priests, and even Jesus Christ."

"Ohio University has never said a word about this, and they still haven’t," he commented.

"What is next? Is OU going to hire costume police to crack down on outfits they don’t approve of?," Lowery said of the university's effort to educate students on cultural appropriation.

Ohio University Interim Senior Director of Communications Dan Pittman told Fox News Digital that the "My Culture Is Not a Costume" aims to educate the campus community on respecting "differences in all forms."

"The 'My Culture Is Not a Costume' campaign was originally developed in 2011 by an Ohio University student organization. Earlier this year, OHIO’s Division of Diversity and Inclusion worked with student leaders across campus to incorporate the effort into the University’s existing peer education programming, which provides numerous opportunities for our campus community to learn about, acknowledge and respect differences in all forms," Pittman said.

Other schools, such as the University of Colorado, Boulder, state that "culture appropriation" is a "common offense" during the Halloween season.

"Cultural appropriation—the inappropriate use of ideas, symbols or stereotypes pertaining to another culture—is a common offense among Halloween costumes. These types of costumes are offensive because they often reduce a culture to a caricature. Acknowledging and being mindful of cultural appropriation can help us create a more welcoming and inclusive community for all of our fellow Buffs," the university webpage states.

The University of Nebraska-Lincoln, gave students a list of popular Halloween costumes which include Spider-Man, cheerleader, cowboy, and more, but encouraged students to avoid cultural appropriation when choosing a costume.

"When selecting your costume for Halloween, remember to be culturally respectful to other races, cultures, ethnicities, and disabilities. This can be achieved by avoiding cultural appropriation," the webpage states.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The message aimed at students also states that they should "never rely on cultural signifiers or stereotypes to deliver the effect of your Halloween costumes."

"Blackface, Native American headdresses, sacred ceremonial garments, and role-playing a disability are all examples of what IS NOT OKAY for a Halloween costume," the webpage states. "Additionally, your costume should not depict a historical time period where that look/outfit is now considered offensive and discriminatory - including Confederate soldiers and Nazis."

Fox News Digital has reached out to UW-Madison, UC-Boulder, and UN-Lincoln.