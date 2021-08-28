Students back away from Biden amid Afghanistan crisis: 'Bit of a disaster'

Amid the fallout from what President Biden described as a "messy" withdrawal from Afghanistan, students are now backing away from the progressive administration.

Students at George Mason University appeared conflicted when asked questions by Campus Reform about how they thought the 46th president was fairing eight months into his presidency.

"I don’t feel great about his decisions, they could be better. But I don’t expect much from politicians these days anyway," one student said.

"No matter how you cut it…getting out of Afghanistan, I’m happy it’s happening, but it’s been a bit of a disaster," another said.

The overall attitude from the students interviewed appeared to be that of disillusionment.

"He’s failed a lot on a lot of his promises," one student told the publication, though he did not expand on the issues he was frustrated about.

When asked about Biden’s progress in implementing his "Build Back Better" agenda, another student said, "If you’re looking at the straight facts, it’s apparent that he’s not."

The Senate passed a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure package earlier this month that will invest in big-ticket items like public transit, rail systems, broadband, and environmental remediation projects.

The fate of the bill remains unclear in the House.

The administration is further looking to get through a $3.5 trillion budget resolution that will address social programs like paid family leave and climate-based initiatives.

Republicans have argued these programs will hinder the U.S. by contributing to the spiking rates of inflation.

The students appeared united in their concern over inflation and were frustrated with the rising costs hitting consumers at the gas pump.

In addition, student debt was clearly on the minds of some.

One student told the outlet he voted for Biden because he thought he supported eliminating student debt.

From the campaign trail, Biden said he supported eradicating up to $10,000 in student debt. Though he has not expressed support for removing debt altogether, despite pressure from Democrats like Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.