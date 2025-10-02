Student uproar erupts at elite college after professor put on leave over ties to far-left gun club

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill community rallied in the center of campus on Wednesday for – and against – a professor who was involved in an anti-fascist gun club.

Dwayne Dixon was placed on administrative leave Tuesday over concerns regarding his affiliation with Redneck Revolt, an organization established in 2016 and described by the Counter Extremism Project as a "far-left group" that "stands against capitalism and the concept of the nation-state, including its symbols such as police, prisons and courts."

In a video obtained by Fox News Digital, Dixon can be seen headlining a 2018 panel hosted by Harvard University’s Carr-Ryan Center for Human Rights and speaking for about 30 minutes about Redneck Revolt’s presence at the 2017 Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.

UNC PROFESSOR ON LEAVE OVER TIES TO FAR-LEFT GUN CLUB ONCE HEADLINED HARVARD PANEL ON ARMED ACTIVISM

During the event, Dixon argued in favor of armed political action, while justifying it as self-defense against Nazis, fascists and White supremacists. He went on to describe the "far-right" as "filled with murderous rage," but failed to define the term "far-right."

"Let the Nazis assemble and speak in public, and they will attack you, and then they're going to come for the people you love," said Dixon. "To paraphrase Robert F. Williams … Robert F. Williams of Monroe, North Carolina, my struggle is against White supremacy, not for civil rights. I'm here to smash White supremacist capitalism, not defend civil society."

The video was initially posted to the center’s YouTube page on Feb. 3, 2018, and remained active until just after Fox News Digital’s Monday report that Dixon had been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation into his involvement with the organization.

PROFESSOR AT ELITE COLLEGE BELONGS TO OFFSHOOT OF LEFTIST GUN CLUB CELEBRATING VIOLENCE AT GEORGETOWN: GROUP

The decision sparked public outcry throughout the campus, as members of the community rallied in favor and against Dixon being placed on leave.

"I'm 100% OK with this demonstration here because I'm a free speech advocate, and I think that even if it's not something I agree with, I think everyone has a right to fight for what they believe in," Jack D'Entremont, a UNC student and member of the UNC GOP and local Turning Point chapters, told WRAL . "But you fight with words, you don't fight with calls to violence or actual violence, and I think there's a lot of room for education here for everyone involved."

The crowd remained peaceful throughout the rally as dozens of demonstrators congregated in front of the school’s South Building, with many individuals wearing masks and holding flags, according to WRAL.

HARVARD FACULTY EXPRESSED SUPPORT FOR POTENTIAL LEFT-WING POLITICAL VIOLENCE DURING 2018 PANEL

Signs saying "Reinstate Dixon" and "UNC, Stop Taking Orders From Fascists" were reportedly placed on the building’s steps as individuals from various campus organizations spoke to the crowd.

"The University is aware of one rally held on Oct. 1 and is committed to providing an inclusive and flourishing environment for free speech and expression consistent with the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and Section 14 of the North Carolina State Constitution," a UNC spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

A member of TransparUNCy, a group reportedly focused on institutional governance and affairs at the university, told WRAL she does not trust UNC’s administration "to have an objective and unbiased assessment" regarding Dixon being put on leave, while pointing to their handling of protests over the Israel-Hamas war.

PROFESSOR AT ELITE COLLEGE BELONGS TO OFFSHOOT OF LEFTIST GUN CLUB CELEBRATING VIOLENCE AT GEORGETOWN: GROUP

"We don't live in a current state where there is no political violence," the student said, according to WRAL. "We exist in an area where we are profiting off of, like, the blood, sweat and tears of people. Our tax dollars are going toward a genocide. That is not a situation where there is no political violence, so any reaction to that must be considered of the fact that violence is happening right now."

The controversial move comes as violent political rhetoric has remained top-of-mind following the recent assassination of Charlie Kirk and an attack on a Dallas ICE facility by a gunman who authorities said held left-wing views.

"The average student [at UNC] is probably going to be in support or not upset by what happened to Kirk and it's awful," D'Entremont told WRAL. "Regardless of his beliefs, you shouldn't be killed for your beliefs, especially 'cause actions were nothing but good, all he did was talk to people. If you're glorifying it, people have a right to be upset by that."

GEORGETOWN COLLEGE GOP MEMBER DEMANDS 'FULL INVESTIGATION' OF LEFTIST CLUB'S FLYERS REFERENCING KIRK DEATH

Dixon has faced misdemeanor charges stemming from his participation as a member of Redneck Revolt, though he has not been convicted. He previously was charged with a gun crime in connection with an anti-KKK protest in nearby Durham, North Carolina, in which the KKK was present. In 2018, he was also charged with simple assault on the night a Confederate statue, named "Silent Sam," was torn down on the UNC campus. Those charges were dropped.

Dixon, along with Redneck Revolt, were sued by the city of Charlottesville after the Unite the Right rally, with the city accusing the organization of violating anti-paramilitary law.

According to a message put up on its website midday Wednesday, Redneck Revolt disbanded in 2019. A page highlighting Dixon's activism under a tab called "Analysis" was also removed, but has been archived.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Harvard University did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. In a previous statement to Fox News Digital, UNC denounced political violence and vowed to investigate Dixon’s involvement in the organization.

"The University of North Carolina has informed Dr. Dwayne Dixon, professor of Asian and Middle Eastern Studies, that he has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, following recent reports and expressions of concern regarding alleged advocacy of politically motivated violence," Vice Chancellor for Marketing and Communications Dean Stoyer said in a statement to Fox News Digital Monday afternoon. "Placing Dr. Dixon on leave will allow the University to investigate these allegations in a manner that protects the integrity of its assessment."