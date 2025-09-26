Georgetown College GOP member demands 'full investigation' of leftist club's flyers referencing Kirk death

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A member of the Georgetown College Republicans board demanded a "full investigation" of a leftist gun club after its recruitment flyers referenced Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"I think that everybody in the Georgetown community shares how much horror and dissentiment that we have over the fact that these flyers were there in the first place," Knox Graham told "America Reports" on Thursday.

Fox News Digital obtained photos Wednesday of red flyers posted on campus that read "Hey fascist! Catch!" from the John Brown Gun Club, a group tied to leftist activism and past violence, before they were removed. The club is not affiliated with Georgetown, according to the university's CampusGroups club database.

'MY FIRST EMOTION WAS FEAR': GEORGETOWN STUDENTS REACT TO FLYERS CELEBRATING CHARLIE KIRK'S MURDER

The same phrase was reportedly written on a shell casing belonging to Tyler Robinson, Kirk's suspected assassin, who was charged with one count of aggravated murder. On Sept. 10, Robinson allegedly shot Kirk in the neck while the conservative activist spoke at Utah Valley University.

A second wave of posters taped up Thursday night in the school’s main free speech zone mocked Kirk’s assassination. One showed Kirk’s face with his eyes blacked out alongside the words "Follow your leader" and "Rest in p---, Charlie."

GEORGETOWN ACTS QUICKLY AFTER DISTURBING FLYERS REEMERGE ON CAMPUS MOCKING CHARLIE KIRK: 'REST IN P---'

Georgetown University removed both posters and reported both incidents to the FBI, according to its statement Thursday.

The first wave of advertisements touted being the "only political group that celebrates when Nazis die."

Its QR code linked to a page that said, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know below."

Graham recounted seeing "a handful" of flyers on campus.

BOSTON UNIVERSITY COLLEGE REPUBLICANS CALL FOR SECURITY, ACCOUNTABILITY AFTER CHARLIE KIRK ASSASSINATION

"I first heard about these flyers when I was sitting in a classroom, and, immediately after my class ended, I rushed out to go ahead and see if they were there for myself," Graham said. "I think by the time that I got there, the university had taken most of them down."

The College Republicans member described the "darker" message he thinks the flyers send.

"Well, the effort that the poster implies, I think, is to bring out some of the darker sentiments that we've seen on the internet in the aftermath of Mr. Kirk's assassination — to bring those out into the real world," Graham said.

However, he added he doesn’t believe there are "absolutely any" at Georgetown who share the flyer’s sentiments, calling them "entirely antithetical" to the Catholic and Jesuit university’s mission.

UNIVERSITIES CRACK DOWN ON EMPLOYEE SOCIAL MEDIA POSTS CELEBRATING, DEFENDING KIRK'S DEATH

"I think that that is something that all people share, the kind of disdain at the idea that somebody would be shot for exercising their free speech," Graham said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The university similarly condemned the flyers in a statement.

"We do not tolerate calls for violence or threats to the university community," the statement read Thursday.