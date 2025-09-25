Professor at elite college belongs to offshoot of leftist gun club celebrating violence at Georgetown: group

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

FIRST ON FOX — A member of a far-left gun club that was once characterized in a lawsuit as a "paramilitary" group is a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, according to the club.

Dwayne Dixon is an Asian and Middle Eastern Studies professor at the state's flagship university, according to his biography page.

He is also a self-professed member of Redneck Revolt's Silver Valley chapter, the group's website shows.

The Counter Extremism Project lists Redneck Revolt as an offshoot of the John Brown Gun Club, which has been involved in at least two violent attacks at ICE facilities, one in Washington in 2019 and another on July 4 in Alvarado, Texas. The club posted recruitment flyers on Georgetown University's campus on Wednesday.

"Hey fascist! Catch this!" the flyer said, a nod to writing that was allegedly written on bullet casings by Tyler Robinson, the suspect in Charlie Kirk's assassination.

"The only political group that celebrates when Nazis die," the advertisement says.

A QR code on the flyer led to a page that read, "We're building a community that's done with ceremonial resistance and strongly worded letters. If you want to make a real change in your community, let us know below."

The posters were removed by school officials, who denounced political violence.

Dixon did not respond to a request for a comment.

"The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill respects the constitutional rights of faculty, staff and students, including freedom of speech and association, as long as those activities are lawful and carried out in a personal capacity," a UNC spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

"The University does not monitor or comment on the lawful personal activities or political views of individual employees. UNC-Chapel Hill’s policies and expectations regarding conduct are publicly available," the spokesperson said. "The University condemns all forms of violence."

Redneck Revolt is a gun club described as a "far-left group" by the Counter Extremism Project, which says that the group "stands against capitalism and the concept of the nation-state, including its symbols such as police, prisons, and courts."

Armed members of the group often join left-wing agitators in protests and riots, claiming that their presence is meant to protect those agitators from right-wing counter-demonstrators, whom the group often calls "fascists" and "white supremacists."

In 2017, Dixon reportedly showed up to a protest in downtown Durham, North Carolina, armed with a semiautomatic rifle. He was charged with having a weapon at a public assembly or rally and going armed to the terror of people, both misdemeanors. Those charges were eventually dropped.

That protest was billed as an anti-KKK rally, though the KKK was not there.

Days prior, Dixon and Redneck Revolt were present at an actual white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, which ended when convicted murderer James Fields plowed through a crowd of left-wingers, killing Heather Heyer.

In 2018, Dixon was charged with simple assault stemming from unrest during the night when the Silent Sam statue at UNC was forcibly toppled by left-wing rioters, according to WRAL. That charge was later dismissed.

A student quoted in that article said Dixon often talks politics in class.

"I think that like professors have their own stuff outside of class as people, but they shouldn't bring it into the classroom," Parth Gujare told the news outlet. "I don't think their political views have to be brought into class."

According to Redneck Revolt, the group was later sued by the city of Charlottesville and several private business owners who alleged that they broke an anti-paramilitary law, a law that prohibits "falsely assuming the role of law enforcement" and a public nuisance law. Several right-wing militias were also sued.

The city sought "an injunction and declaratory judgment against numerous groups, organizations and individuals to keep any non-state sanctioned militia or paramilitary groups from appearing as such in the City of Charlottesville to take part in a civil disturbance…"

A motion to dismiss the case by Redneck Revolt was denied by a judge, and the case was scheduled for trial.

The group entered into a consent decree with the city to avoid the trial.

"The judge’s decision earlier this week to deny the motion to dismiss meant that the case would go to trial," according to a post on the group's website. "Further, that meant that members of Redneck Revolt would need to be deposed, and that thousands of dollars would need to be spent on the legal defense."

The group was represented by a high-powered, progressive New York City law firm, the National Lawyer's Guild, and described the suit as "harassment" and "state repression of anti-racist activists."

Benjamin Song, a long-time antifa agitator , was charged with three counts of attempted murder of federal agents in addition to three counts of discharging a firearm in relation to the Texas ICE attack.

He was identified as a member of the John Brown Gun Club after he was sued in 2023 by a right-wing group called the New Columbia Movement.

That group alleged that Song was providing security at a drag event in Fort Worth as a member of the John Brown Gun Club's Elm Fork Chapter. He was accused of pepper spraying members of the group, but never charged criminally.

Another John Brown Gun Club member, Willem van Spronsen , was killed by authorities in 2019 when he tried to blow up an ICE detention center by igniting a propane tank and throwing Molotov cocktails at the building.

He left behind a manifesto that said, "I am Antifa," and was hailed by fellow left-wing agitators as a "martyr" and hero of the movement.