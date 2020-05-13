Strip clubs entitled to emergency PPE loans, federal judge rules

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

A federal judge on Monday ruled that strip clubs are entitled to receive emergency federal loans aimed at helping small businesses suffering from the coronavirus crisis.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Leitman in Michigan issued a preliminary injunction that bars the Small Business Administration from excluding Paycheck Protection Program loans to businesses that present live performances or sell products of a “prudent sexual nature.”

Leitman also said other businesses such as banks, political lobbying firms and restricted private clubs cannot be excluded from the program by the SBA.

“Simply put, Congress did not pick winners and losers in the PPP,” Leitman wrote.

“It would ordinarily be absurd to conclude that Congress meant to provide financial assistance to, among others, certain sexually oriented businesses and private clubs that discriminate,” he added.

