Oregon strip club creates drive-thru experience during coronavirus lockdown: 'People are super stoked'

Drive-thrus aren’t just for fast food anymore.

A strip club in Oregon has had to alter its business model due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced restaurants, bars and venues to close their dining and showrooms. So, to help its employees continue to make money during the shutdown, the club opened up a drive-thru experience.

Shon Boulden, owner of the Lucky Devil Lounge in Portland, Ore., told Fox News that the idea for his club’s new drive-thru lane came about after he was contacted by a local event company.

Boulden said employees at the event company were also out of work due to the shutdown, but that they were willing to work with the Lucky Devil Lounge to create a new experience in the club’s parking lot. Boulden said he mulled over the idea for about a week.

“I didn’t want to bring the wrong kind of attention,” he explained. He says that his club has been following strict safety protocol since news of the outbreak first broke, and he didn’t want to do something that would look like they aren't taking it seriously.

After figuring out a way to pull off the idea while still keeping the dancers safe and maintaining social distancing, Boulden said the club’s parking lot was transformed using tents, stages, music equipment and barricades.

After setting it up, he invited some friends and coworkers to try it out. He installed a GoPro on top of his car and drove through. When he reviewed the footage, he said, it was “awesome.”

“It reminded me of driving through a haunted house,” he said. “There’s lights, fog and a giant disco ball.”



It basically works like this: Cars pull in and the DJ starts playing a song. Several dancers -- wearing gloves and face masks -- perform for the length of a song and then the customer's food is brought to their car. The club even throws in a free roll of toilet paper (another item that’s been in high demand since the outbreak).

“People are super stoked,” Boulden said. “They’re happy to see other human beings and to get the strip club experience.” One group even traveled all the way from Seattle to experience the drive-thru, and at least one regular drove through three times in one night, Boulden said.

“The dancers are happy to be working and be labeled as essential workers,” Boulden said.