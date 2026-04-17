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String of scientist deaths, vanishings fuels expert talks of shadow ops and silenced secrets: 'Very serious'

Expert suggests the individuals may have been targeted for their knowledge or forced to disappear

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
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Lawmaker asks for FBI involvement as White House probes scientists' deaths, disappearances Video

Lawmaker asks for FBI involvement as White House probes scientists' deaths, disappearances

Brian Kilmeade reports on the White House's investigation into the deaths and disappearances of 10 highly skilled scientists since 2023. House Oversight Committee member Rep. Eric Burlison calls for an urgent FBI probe. The scientists were involved in critical nuclear and space research, with some vanishing under mysterious circumstances, raising national security concerns amidst international competition.

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Nearly a dozen mysterious deaths and disappearances of high-level scientists throughout the United States is raising eyebrows as one expert suggests the individuals may have been targeted for their knowledge or forced to disappear for their own protection. 

At least 11 people have either died or vanished since 2022, with the vast majority involved in researching nuclear science and space – and some connected to UFO studies

Michael David Hicks, 59; Frank Maiwald, 61; Nuno Loureiro, 47; Jason Thomas, 45; Amy Eskridge, 34; and Carl Grillmair, 47, all died between 2023 and 2026, with each individual playing a key role in vital scientific research

While Hicks and Maiwald’s cause of deaths remain unknown, Grillmair was gunned down outside his home on Feb. 16, 2026. Freddy Snyder, 29, was charged with his murder.

MYSTERY CLOUDS DEATHS, DISAPPEARANCES OF SCIENTISTS WITH UFO RESEARCH TIES: TIMELINE

Missing scientist Carl Grillmair

Carl Grillmair, 47, a research scientist at Caltech’s Infrared Processing and Analysis Center, was fatally shot outside his home Feb. 16, 2026, in what authorities have ruled a homicide.  (Caltech)

Scientist Frank Maiwald

Frank Maiwald, 61, a scientist at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, died July 4, 2024, authorities said. The cause of death has not been released. (Obituary)

Jason Thomas

Jason Thomas, 45, an associate director of chemical biology at pharmaceutical company Novartis, was reported missing in December 2025 after leaving his home in Wakefield, Massachusetts, late at night.  (Wakefield Police Department)

Loureiro was also shot at his Massachusetts home, and died from his injuries one day later on Dec. 15, 2025. His death was linked to a separate mass shooting at Brown University. 

The body of Thomas, an associate director of chemical biology at pharmaceutical company Novartis, was discovered in Lake Quannapowitt, Massachusetts three months after he was last seen walking from his home late at night.  

Eskridge, a Huntsville, Alabama–based researcher, died June 11, 2022, from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Ret. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland in uniform

McCasland previously commanded Kirtland Air Force Base's Phillips Research Site and Air Force Research Laboratory. (Kirtland Air Force Base )

Monica Reza, 60; Melissa Casias, 53; Anthony Chavez, 79; Steven Garcia, 48; and retired Air Force General William Neil McCasland, 68, were all reported missing throughout 2023 to 2026, with each of their disappearances occurring under suspicious circumstances.

RETIRED GENERAL WHO ONCE LED AIR FORCE RESEARCH LABORATORY GOES MISSING

Michael David Hicks

Michael David Hicks, 59, a scientist who worked at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory from 1998 to 2022, died July 30, 2023, authorities said.  (Fox News)

Missing scientist Monica Reza

Monica Reza, 60, an aerospace engineer at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory, was reported missing June 22, 2025, after disappearing while hiking in the Mount Waterman area of the Angeles National Forest in California.  (Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department)

Missing scientist Steven Garcia

Steven Garcia, 48, who worked at the Kansas City National Security Campus, was reported missing Aug. 28, 2025, after leaving his Albuquerque home on foot carrying only a handgun.  (New Mexico Department of Public Safety)

Some scientists vanished from their homes, with others disappearing on hiking trails and other public areas. 

While the individuals do not appear to be connected through their work and research, one expert is pointing to the possibility that something more sinister could be at play.

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Anthony Chavez

Anthony Chavez, 79, was reported missing May 8, 2025, after he was last seen leaving his home on foot in Los Alamos, New Mexico. Chavez, a retired employee of Los Alamos National Laboratory, left behind his car, phone, wallet and keys, and his whereabouts remain unknown.  (The Los Alamos Police Department)

Missing scientist Melissa Casias

Melissa Casias, 53, an administrative assistant at Los Alamos National Laboratory in New Mexico, was reported missing June 26, 2025, and her whereabouts remain unknown.  (GoFundMe)

"The disappearances of some of these people may be because there are some confidential investigations going on at a very significant level federally, where there are certain people that may be either taken because they know too much or have made themselves disappear because they would be assets that could be interrogated or even charged with various crimes," Dr. Steven Greer, a ufologist and a retired physician, told Fox News Digital.

Greer also points to one possibility being that the scientists have been targeted by a transnational criminal organization looking to keep their research out of the public eye.

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"In certain significant quarters federally, it has been concluded that the programs – some euphemistically call them legacy programs – have been attached to UFO, UAP research and development, and have been involved as a criminal organization," Greer said. 

In response to the renewed public attention, President Donald Trump has vowed to investigate the mysterious disappearances and deaths of the various scientists.

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"I hope it's random, but we're going to know in the next week and a half," Trump told reporters Thursday. "I just left a meeting on that subject."

Additionally, the National Nuclear Security Administration (NNSA) previously told Fox News Digital it is looking into the cases.

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"NNSA is aware of reports related to employees of our labs, plants, and sites and is looking into the matter."

In light of the closely-timed incidents, Greer believes the federal government needs to step in to provide more protections for whistleblowers as they work to find the cause of the various mysterious deaths and disappearances.

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"This is something very serious," Greer told Fox News Digital. "Even though it sounds like a James Bond movie, it's no joke. We have very heroic and patriotic people who have been trying to come forward, but the United States government, in my opinion, has failed them by not providing adequate protections."

Fox News Digital’s Peter D’Abrosca and Morgan Phillips contributed to this report. 

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
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