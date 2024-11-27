Stowaway found on Delta flight from NYC to Paris when plane was about to land: report

A stowaway allegedly sneaked onto a Delta Air Lines flight that departed John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City Tuesday and wasn't noticed until the aircraft was close to touching down in Paris, WABC-TV reported.

The woman boarded Delta Flight 264 just before 11 p.m. Tuesday.

She was caught after a flight attendant deduced she was staying in the plane's bathrooms for unusually long periods of time.

TRAVELERS AT AIRPORTS ARE PLAYING 'CHECK-IN CHICKEN' IN LATEST FLIGHT-BOOKING TREND

"TSA can confirm that an individual without a boarding pass completed security screening (including on-person and bags) without any prohibited items. The individual bypassed two identity verification and boarding status stations and boarded the aircraft," a Transportation Security Administration (TSA) spokesperson told Fox News Digital.

FLIGHT PASSENGER IGNITES DEBATE AFTER POSTING PHOTO OF TRAVELER'S COAT THROWN OVER SEAT

The incident is being investigated by federal authorities.

"Nothing is of greater importance than matters of safety and security," Delta told Fox News Digital. "That's why Delta is conducting an exhaustive investigation of what may have occurred and will work collaboratively with other aviation stakeholders and law enforcement to that end."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In March, a man sneaked onto a Delta flight in Salt Lake City using a snapshot of a passenger's boarding pass. He was caught because the flight was full and had nowhere to sit, authorities said.