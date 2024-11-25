Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Travel

Flight passenger ignites debate after posting photo of traveler's coat thrown over seat

One Reddit user said of the airline traveler, 'I don’t understand the lack of awareness'

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Air traveler invades passenger's personal space to snap photos of clouds throughout flight Video

Air traveler invades passenger's personal space to snap photos of clouds throughout flight

A woman became frustrated on a recent flight to Germany when the passenger seated next to her continuously stretched his arm out to take photos near the window. The video has gone viral on TikTok.

An airline passenger took to social media sharing a photo of a fellow traveler's jacket that was hung over a seat, sparking a discussion on Reddit.

The user wrote, "Nope. I keep waiting for seat D to show up and shut this down."

The photo shows a green winter coat draped over the back of the aisle seat with the seat behind it empty.

AMERICAN AIRLINES PASSENGER WHO HELPED RESTRAIN UNRULY TRAVELER SAYS SITUATION WAS 'FIGHT OR FLIGHT'

On the sub-Reddit forum titled "r/delta," users debated the passenger's manners, after he or she left the jacket hanging over the seat.

plane jackets in overhead

A flight passenger took to Reddit to share a photo of a passenger who had their jacket draped over their seat infringing on the row behind them. (iStock)

"I don’t understand the lack of awareness," commented a user.

Another said, "It's not awareness that's lacking, it's caring," adding, "They are simply banking on nobody saying anything."

"I hate it SO MUCH. There is literally space in the open overhead bins," added another.

TAKE THE TURKEY, LEAVE THE GRAVY: THANKSGIVING FOOD THAT TSA MIGHT CONFISCATE AT AIRPORT SECURITY

One addressed the situation saying, "I would politely tell them to move it."

Fox News Digital reached out to the Reddit poster for comment.

plane

One user commented about the air passenger's complaint on Reddit, "Not everything has to be a big deal." (iStock)

"Not everything has to be a big deal lol," replied another.

On Redditor said, "They can’t even take off with the coat up there like that."

Some users made jokes about what the Reddit user should do to the jacket.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"Oops, my coke spilled," said one.

Another added, "Oh nice, a bag to throw up in."

flight attendant

Some Reddit users joked about damaging the jacket, with one saying, "Aw man…I spilled my coffee." (iStock)

"Aw man…I spilled my coffee," said one comment.

Another said, "They are getting that jacket back...after I have gone through the pockets and dipped a sleeve in my wine."

The flight passenger who sparked the Reddit chain updated followers on the situation once the person sitting in the empty seat behind the jacket arrived.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"He did just ask the FA [flight attendant] to ask the person to move the coat so he handled that well," read the update.

flight attendant

The Reddit user said the passenger (both not pictured) eventually asked the flight attendant (not pictured) to ask the person to move their jacket.  (iStock)

On Delta's website, the airline lists guidelines for passengers' personal items.

"These items are free to carry on your flight, in addition to your usual carry-on items. Flight attendants can assist you with larger items, like strollers," says the site.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A jacket and/or umbrella" is listed under the items a flight crew can assist with.

Fox News Digital reached out to Delta for comment.