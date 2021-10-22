Stormy weather forecast from New England to Florida; West to be hit with heavy rain, snow

A cold front that has tracked across the country this week will push off the East Coast on Friday, ushering in cooler air this weekend.

Scattered storms will pop up from New England to Florida.

The West will steal most of the weather headlines this weekend and next week, as a series of storms are set to impact the region.

The storms will bring heavy rain along the coast and feet of snow.

This is welcome news for the drought, but short term, there will be many hazards like flash flooding and debris flows – especially across the burn areas.

Strong winds could cause blowing snow and blizzard conditions in the mountains.

Meanwhile, warmer temperatures will build across the Midwest this weekend and we’ll have to watch the potential for severe weather starting Sunday for parts of the Plains states.