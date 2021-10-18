FOX Weather beefs up on-air team ahead of October 25 premiere

FOX Weather, a new streaming service dedicated to the weather launching on October 25, added four additional meteorologists and a multimedia journalist to its on-air team, FOX Weather president Sharri Berg announced on Monday.

Marissa Torres, Ian Oliver, Kiyanna Lewis, and Jane Minar will anchor programming across the platform and Brandy Campbell will serve as a multimedia journalist.

"We’re thrilled to welcome Marissa, Ian, Kiyana, Jane and Brandy to the FOX Weather team. Combined, they bring more than two decades of experienced weather reporting and breaking news coverage to the platform’s already robust lineup of premier meteorologists," Berg said.

Torres joins FOX Weather from WPIX-TV in New York, where she reported early morning weather and traffic since 2014. Oliver joins the service from the Tampa Bay NBC affiliate, where he covered numerous severe weather systems including Hurricanes Irma and Matthews.

Lewis will join FOX Weather in December and recently covered Hurricane Ida’s impact across New York City for News 12, while Minar has been promoted from off-air FIX Weather meteorologist to an anchor for the platform. Campbell most recently served as a multimedia journalist on the evening newscasts for an ABC affiliate in Louisiana.

FOX Weather will use Fox News’ newsgathering resources, along with meteorologists from FOX Television Stations across America to offer local, regional, and national weather programming and live content. The free service will take a state-of-the-art approach to forecasting, using multiple radar systems to inform its audience of all-things weather.

The company welcomed five-time Emmy award-winning meteorologist Amy Freeze to FOX Weather as an anchor earlier this month. Meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir, and Stephen Morgan were previously announced.

The service previously hired correspondents Nicole Valdes, Steve Bender and Max Gorden, along with journalists Will Nunley, Robert Ray, Katie Byrne, Mitti Hicks and Hunter Davis to provide live, breaking news coverage on developing weather events from around the country.

FOX Weather is a free service that will be available at foxweather.com and through the FOX Weather app for iOS and Android. FOX Weather will also be available on Internet-connected TVs via FOX NOW, the FOX News app, and Tubi.

The FOX Weather Meteorological Center will be located in New York City.