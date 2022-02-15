Stormy weather forecast across West

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days.

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.

High wind alerts have also been posted for California, where much cooler air is moving in after many days of soaring temperatures and record-breaking heat.

On Wednesday and Thursday, severe weather will be a risk from the southern Plains across the Southeast.

Heavy snow will be the story from Oklahoma up into the Great Lakes.