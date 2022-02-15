Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Stormy weather forecast across West

Fire danger is enhanced from the Southwest to the Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for February 15 Video

National weather forecast for February 15

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

The next big storm system is starting to crank up across the West, bringing the potential for strong winds, heavy snow and severe weather over the next few days.  

MAYFIELD ON THE ROAD TO RECOVERY AFTER DECEMBER TORNADOES

U.S. snow potential through Friday

U.S. snow potential through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Ahead of the cold front associated with this system, gusty and warm air will enhance fire danger today from the Southwest to the Plains.  

Fire weather alerts

Fire weather alerts (Credit: Fox News)

High wind alerts have also been posted for California, where much cooler air is moving in after many days of soaring temperatures and record-breaking heat. 

California wind alerts

California wind alerts (Credit: Fox News)

 On Wednesday and Thursday, severe weather will be a risk from the southern Plains across the Southeast.  

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow will be the story from Oklahoma up into the Great Lakes.  

