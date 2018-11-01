Expand / Collapse search
Storms, possible tornado close some Mississippi schools

Associated Press

NATCHEZ, Miss. – Strong storms and a possible tornado have prompted a Mississippi school district to cancel Thursday classes.

The Natchez Democrat reports the Natchez-Adams School District took the action after a wave of powerful storms damaged homes and tore down trees in the area.

Entergy Corp. said more than 3,000 customers around Morgantown and Natchez were without power early Thursday.

___

Information from: The Natchez Democrat, http://www.natchezdemocrat.com/