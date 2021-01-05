Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Storm systems move inland in the West, mostly sunny skies in Georgia

Two tornadoes were also reported in Northern California on Monday

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean, James Rogers | Fox News
close
Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 5Video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for January 5

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

The West Coast remains active this week with several systems moving inland. Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible along the coast and several feet of snow for the higher elevations.

"Powerful storms continue to bring heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, high winds, and dangerous surf for much of the western states," tweeted the National Weather Service late Monday.

GEORGIA SENATE RACE WEATHER FORECAST: WHAT TO EXPECT ON ELECTION DAY

Forecast for Jan. 5, 2021.

Forecast for Jan. 5, 2021. (Fox News)

Two tornadoes were also reported in Northern California on Monday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

The rest of the country is fairly quiet. Some snow will move into the Plains on Tuesday night, while showers and some thunderstorms will pop up along a cold front Wednesday and then into the Deep South on Thursday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Georgia weather forecast for Jan. 5, 2021. (Fox News)

Georgia weather forecast for Jan. 5, 2021. (Fox News)

Light snow will fall over parts of the Great Lakes, Northeast and the Appalachians. It will be a great looking day with mostly sunny skies in Georgia for Tuesday's runoff election. Temperatures are cool, but dry conditions for the Southeast down into Florida.

Janice Dean currently serves as senior meteorologist for FOX News Channel (FNC). In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s "FOX and Friends" (weekdays 6-9AM/ET). She joined the network in January 2004. She is the author of several books. Her latest is "Mostly Sunny" (Harper Collins, March 5, 2019) Click here for more information on Janice Dean.

Your Money