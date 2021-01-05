Storm systems move inland in the West, mostly sunny skies in Georgia

The West Coast remains active this week with several systems moving inland. Up to 3 inches of rain will be possible along the coast and several feet of snow for the higher elevations.

"Powerful storms continue to bring heavy rain, heavy mountain snow, high winds, and dangerous surf for much of the western states," tweeted the National Weather Service late Monday.

Two tornadoes were also reported in Northern California on Monday, according to the National Weather Service Sacramento.

The rest of the country is fairly quiet. Some snow will move into the Plains on Tuesday night, while showers and some thunderstorms will pop up along a cold front Wednesday and then into the Deep South on Thursday.

Light snow will fall over parts of the Great Lakes, Northeast and the Appalachians. It will be a great looking day with mostly sunny skies in Georgia for Tuesday's runoff election. Temperatures are cool, but dry conditions for the Southeast down into Florida.