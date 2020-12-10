Top conservative group says ground game in Georgia runoffs could be 'the difference maker'
The political arm of Americans for Prosperity, the powerful conservative and libertarian political advocacy group, is putting on a full-court press to get out the vote in Georgia’s twin Jan. 5 Senate runoff elections, which will determine if the Republicans retain their Senate majority or if the Democrats control both houses of Congress as well as the White House.
Warnock compared Netanyahu to segregationist George Wallace in 2016 sermon denouncing Israeli prime minister
Warnock compared America to communist Cuba, said Fidel Castro had 'complex' legacy in resurfaced video
GOP recruits 4,000 poll watchers for 'most aggressive ballot security operation in Georgia history'
Loeffler and Perdue back Texas suit aiming to overturn elector slates in Georgia, other states Biden won
Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler Tuesday announced their support of a Texas lawsuit at the Supreme Court which seeks to have the justices declare that Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin and Georgia are "in violation of the Electors Clause of and the Fourteenth Amendment" and bar those states' current slates of presidential electors from casting their votes.