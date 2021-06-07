Stepfather of Minnesota boy, 14, killed in shooting charged in connection with incident

The stepfather of a 14-year-old boy who was fatally shot near a graduation party in Minnesota over the weekend has been charged in connection to the incident, according to reports Monday.

Keith Dawson, 35, was charged with drive-by shooting, illegal possession of a firearm, and two counts of second-degree assault. He is not believed to have fatally shot his stepson, Demaris Hobbs-Ekdahl, though he allegedly admitted to having a larger role in the incident, FOX 9 of Minnesota reported.

Dawson told police that the teen called him to say he and his brother were getting robbed near the area of a graduation party in Woodbury on Saturday and needed help, according to investigators. Dawson allegedly said he drove to the area with the intent of scaring the other group because they were "messing with his kids," FOX 9 reported.

A criminal complaint alleged that Dawson was driving a white Chevrolet Tahoe, fired shot several rounds at a dark SUV and the group returned fire, which struck the teen in a separate car.

After learning his stepson was injured, Dawson tried to drive him to a hospital, according to the complaint. On the way, he threw a handgun out the window, which was found by police, FOX 9 reported, citing police.

The shooting occurred at about 10:46 p.m., and police said they received frantic calls, including one person who stated, "Help me."

Trisha Ekdahl, the teen’s mother, told FOX 9 that Hobbs-Ekdahl, was leaving the party and his car was shot up. He told his brother "I can’t breathe. I can’t breathe," she said.

The three vehicles involved in the shooting are in police custody, reports said. The case remains under investigation.

Woodbury is about 20 miles east of Minneapolis.

Fox News' Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report