Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME
Published

St. Louis would-be car-jackers run away on foot after victim refuses to give up keys, shot in leg

St. Louis investigators say the victim, a 20-year-old man, was approached by two men while in the parking lot of a gas station

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
close
Attempted carjackers 'bamboozled' after trying to rob Houston man at gunpoint Video

Attempted carjackers 'bamboozled' after trying to rob Houston man at gunpoint

A Houston man is speaking out after a harrowing attempted carjacking where a mistake by the suspects ultimately caused their plan to fail

A man in St. Louis was shot after confronting two men attempting to carjack his vehicle.

According to the St. Louis Police, on Saturday, March 18, the 20-year-old male victim was approached by two Black males while at the parking lot of a gas station in the 4700 block of S. Spring in south St. Louis and demanded his car keys.

The victim allegedly refused to hand over his car keys, prompting one of the perpetrators to take out a gun and shoot him once in his left leg. 

The gas station convenience store where the 20-year-old victim was shot in the leg by two would-be carjackers.

The gas station convenience store where the 20-year-old victim was shot in the leg by two would-be carjackers. (Google Maps)

A customer holds a Glock 17 pistol for sale at Redstone Firearms, in Burbank, California, US, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. While White men still represent the largest group of gun owners in the US, women, and specifically Black women, represent a growing share of the market. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images

A customer holds a Glock 17 pistol for sale at Redstone Firearms, in Burbank, California, US, on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. While White men still represent the largest group of gun owners in the US, women, and specifically Black women, represent a growing share of the market. Photographer: Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Kyle Grillot/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

‘BAMBOOZLED’ CARJACKERS END UP EMPTY-HANDED AFTER TRYING TO TAKE HOUSTON MAN'S CAR AT GUNPOINT

Following the attack, the two offenders "fled on foot," according to the St. Louis Police Department. Authorities shared that the two men did not steal the victim's vehicle following the attack. 

A witness, who was with the victim at the time of the incident, drove the victim to a local hospital for treatment. 

The St. Louis Police Department noted that officers received the call following the incident, at approximately 2:15 a.m. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said that the investigation is ongoing. If you have any information relevant to the case, contact the department at (314)-444-0100.

Sarah Rumpf is a writer on the breaking news team for Fox News Digital. You can reach her on Twitter at @rumpfsarahc 