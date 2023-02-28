St. Louis suspect seen calmly loading gun, shooting homeless man execution style in broad daylight: police

St. Louis, Missouri police arrested a man on Monday who was allegedly captured on video executing a man in broad daylight.

Police told Fox News Digital that officers responded to a call for a "shooting" just after 10 a.m. on Monday and when they arrived, they found the victim lying on the sidewalk and suffering from a wound to the head.

A preliminary investigation found the victim and a male suspect engaged in a fight at a nearby Shell gas station just before the shooting.

The suspect, police added, fled the shooting scene on foot.

At about 2:45 p.m., an officer spotted the suspect, later identified as Deshawn Thomas, 23, of St. Louis, and alerted the district.

Thomas was seen walking into a library and taken into custody a short time later.

Police said Thomas was in possession of a firearm and shell casings at the time of his apprehension.

The Circuit Attorney Kim Garnder's office charged Thomas with first-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Video of the incident surfaced on social media shortly after it happened and viewed by Fox News Digital.

The nearly minute and a half video starts with three people in frame, one of whom is laying down on a curb separating the road and sidewalk. Eventually, one of the three men walks away.

The person either shooting the video or in the room tells another person to call the police because a man standing over the other man lying down had a gun in his hand.

The person with the gun, suspected to be Thomas, continued to stand over the man sitting on the curb, who appeared to not pay attention to what was happening around him.

The suspected shooter calmly stands over the victim while he loads the gun. Moments later, he points the gun at the head of the man sitting on the curb, and you hear a gunshot. The video quickly turns away from the scene, and you can hear a man say, "oh my god, he just f- - - -ing killed him."

Several people posted and shared the video of the shooting.

The video was taken down at one point, and reposted by users lambasting Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner.

The George Soros-backed prosecutor has been called upon to resign from her position by the state's governor and attorney general for allegedly neglecting her duties. Gardner also has a history filled with allegations of misconduct and mishandled cases long before her most recent scandal involving a 16-year-old volleyball player who was hit by a vehicle and lost both of her legs.

The man charged in the incident, 21-year-old Daniel Riley, did not have a driver's license and was out on bail awaiting trial for an armed robbery from 2020. He also violated the terms of his bond at least 50 times, according to local reports.