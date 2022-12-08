Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis mayor signs executive order launching commission to study reparations to Black residents

St. Louis joins a list of other cities looking into how to make amends for past harms against Black Americans

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano | Fox News
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones will appoint a reparations commission to hold hearings on how to make amends for past treatment of Black Americans.

The panel will hold monthly meetings and has no stated deadline for recommendations. Jones, a Democrat, signed an executive order Wednesday establishing a volunteer commission that will recommend how the city should make reparations

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order this week to establish a reparations commission. 

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signed an executive order this week to establish a reparations commission.  (Nick Schnelle for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

The nine-member commission will include at least one civil rights advocate, clergy member, attorney, academic, public health professional and a youth, the mayor's office said.

"The people closest to the problems are closest to the solution," Jones said in a statement. "I look forward to reviewing this commission’s work to chart a course that restores the vitality of Black communities in our city after decades of disinvestment. We cannot succeed as a city if one half is allowed to fail." The statement does not detail how any reparations might be funded. 

Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. said segregation and racism have "without a doubt" harmed Blacks in St. Louis and elsewhere in the state.

"Reparations would be one way to begin, and it’s important to consider all the options," Chapel said.

President Biden has signed support for reparations, despite low public support. 

Last year, Evanston, Illinois became the first city to pay reparations to Black residents. Eligible Black households will get $25,000 for home repairs, down payments on property, and interest or late penalties on property in the city.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.