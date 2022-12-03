Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

California
Published

California reparations proposal could mean $223K per person in payments for Black residents

Gov. Gavin Newsom has pushed reparations program, which seeks to correct what California government calls 'housing wealth gap'

By Timothy H.J. Nerozzi | Fox News
close
The persistent ‘hypocrisy’ in California’s COVID policies is ‘absurd’: Andrew Gruel Video

The persistent ‘hypocrisy’ in California’s COVID policies is ‘absurd’: Andrew Gruel

California chef and restaurant owner Andrew Gruel weighs in on the Los Angeles Health Director’s warning that an indoor mask mandate could return to L.A. County on ‘Fox & Friends Weekend.’ 

Gov. Gavin Newsom's panel on reparations is projecting that California could pay over $200,000 per person to Black residents to make up for past housing discrimination. 

Newsom has aggressively pushed his plan to provide financial reparations to Black Californians whom he says must be financially compensated for decades of discrimination. 

CALIFORNIA FACES BUDGET DEFICIT DESPITE NEARLY $100 BILLION SURPLUS LAST FISCAL YEAR

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in San Francisco.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom speaks during a press conference in San Francisco. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

The California Reparations Task Force says that under the initiative, qualifying Black residents in the state could qualify for $223,200 per person. 

The task force drew its ballpark number by examining gaps in housing and speculating the approximate amount of wealth lost between 1933 and 1977. The state panel says that Black Californians lost $5,074 per year under previous housing policies.

BLACK REPARATIONS PANEL COULD DECIDE WHO GETS COMPENSATION

Yolo County, California, includes parts of Sacramento.

Yolo County, California, includes parts of Sacramento. (Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge)

Via legislation signed in 2020, Newsom created the task force, which voted in March to limit potential reparations to descendants of free or enslaved Black people in the country at the end of the 19th century rather than all Black people, as many reparations advocates have pushed for. 

The report, which runs 500 pages, is the first government-commissioned study on harms against the Black community since the 1968 Kerner Commission report ordered by President Lyndon Johnson, task force Chair Kamilah Moore said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill into law. 

California Gov. Gavin Newsom signing a bill into law.  (AP)

A federal slavery reparations bill, commonly referred to as H.R. 40, has languished in Congress since it was first introduced in 1989. It passed out of the House Judiciary Committee in 2021, but most believe it is unlikely to progress further. 

Timothy Nerozzi is a writer for Fox News Digital. You can follow him on Twitter @timothynerozzi and can email him at timothy.nerozzi@fox.com

More from Politics