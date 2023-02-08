Expand / Collapse search
St. Louis County house fire kills 2 people

Local Bomb, Arson Squad probing blaze to determine the cause

Associated Press
Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a house fire in south St. Louis County.

Police say the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the house fully engulfed in flames.

A man and a woman were found dead in the front part of a house that was engulfed in flames in St. Louis County.

The two victims were found in the front part of the home. A cause of the fire has not been determined.