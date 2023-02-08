St. Louis County house fire kills 2 people

Detectives with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Squad are investigating after a man and woman were found dead in a house fire in south St. Louis County.

Police say the fire was reported just before 10 a.m. Wednesday. Arriving officers found the house fully engulfed in flames.

The two victims were found in the front part of the home. A cause of the fire has not been determined.