New York City
Published

NYPD bomb squad responds after man leaves 'bomb' box at NYC fire department

Police have not yet identified a suspect

By Anders Hagstrom | Fox News
New York City police responded to a bomb threat Sunday night after a man left a box outside a city fire department and announced, "I think this is a bomb."

The man walked away after placing the box, and the NYPD bomb squad later discovered a gun inside, according to the New York Post. There were no reported explosives.

Police say the man who left the box remains unidentified and is not in custody.

The incident comes days after a shooting in Harlem left one dead and eight others injured.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 4:  Police enforce a sweep of a homeless encampment, throwing tents and other possessions of the homeless in a trash truck, May 4, 2022 in the East Village neighborhood of New York City, New York. Mayor Adams has ordered the police and the sanitation department to remove structures on the streets where homeless people are living. (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images) (Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

Former high school basketball star Darius Lee was the lone fatality. Lee was among those attending a barbecue event put on by a local rapper, according to police. 

Investigators said preliminary details indicated  a fight broke out late at night, leading to several individuals exchanging gunfire.

This is a developing story. Check back soon for updates.

