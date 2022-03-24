Spring breakers let loose amid nationwide crime spike, curfew enacted in one popular destination
Florida beach communities are cracking down on partiers amid crime wave
As a nationwide crime spike is underway, thousands of spring breakers are headed to beaches across the country, and some municipalities are taking extra security measures to handle the influx of partiers.
Officials in Miami Beach, Florida, are implementing a curfew beginning Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. until Friday morning at 6 a.m. that will run through March 28.
The city is also prohibiting the sale of alcohol at liquor and beer stores after 6 p.m. until March 27.
Miami Beach is taking the extra safety measures after two shootings left five people injured.
In Fort Lauderdale, police are patrolling the beaches as spring breakers pack the area.
Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report