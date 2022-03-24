Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida
Published

Spring breakers let loose amid nationwide crime spike, curfew enacted in one popular destination

Florida beach communities are cracking down on partiers amid crime wave

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
close
Miami Beach preparing for unruly Spring Break crowds Video

Miami Beach preparing for unruly Spring Break crowds

Last year's spring break in Miami Beach was "especially terrible," says Mayor Dan Gelber. This year, city officials and local businesses are hoping for safer experience.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

As a nationwide crime spike is underway, thousands of spring breakers are headed to beaches across the country, and some municipalities are taking extra security measures to handle the influx of partiers.

Officials in Miami Beach, Florida, are implementing a curfew beginning Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. until Friday morning at 6 a.m. that will run through March 28.

MIAMI BEACH VIOLENCE DRIVEN BY GUN-TOTING SPRING BREAKERS COMING IN BY CAR

  • Spring breakers party with Afroman at Harpoon Harry’s in Panama City Beach.
    Image 1 of 15

    Spring breakers party with Afroman at Harpoon Harry’s in Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Spring breakers party with Afroman at Harpoon Harry’s in Panama City Beach
    Image 2 of 15

    Spring breakers party with Afroman at Harpoon Harry’s in Panama City Beach  (Joshua Comins)

  • Spring breakers party with Afroman at Harpoon Harry’s in Panama City Beach.
    Image 3 of 15

    Spring breakers party with Afroman at Harpoon Harry’s in Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Spring breakers party on hotel balcony Panama City Beach.
    Image 4 of 15

    Spring breakers party on hotel balcony Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 5 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach, (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 6 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach, (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 7 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach, (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 8 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy a relaxing day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 9 of 15

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 10 of 15

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 11 of 15

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 12 of 15

    Spring breakers play beach games at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 13 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 14 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 15 of 15

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

The city is also prohibiting the sale of alcohol at liquor and beer stores after 6 p.m. until March 27. 

Miami Beach is taking the extra safety measures after two shootings left five people injured.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

  • Spring breakers enjoy a day at Panama City Beach.
    Image 1 of 17

    Spring breakers enjoy a day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Spring breakers enjoy a day at Panama City Beach.
    Image 2 of 17

    Spring breakers enjoy a day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Spring breakers play a lively game of volleyball at Panama City Beach.
    Image 3 of 17

    Spring breakers play a lively game of volleyball at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Spring breakers at Panama City Beach
    Image 4 of 17

    Spring breakers at Panama City Beach (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 5 of 17

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 6 of 17

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach. ( )

  • Image 7 of 17

    Spring breakers enjoy day at Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 8 of 17

    Students from Little Rock, Arkansas enjoying spring break in Panama City Beach, FL. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 9 of 17

    Students from Little Rock, Arkansas enjoying spring break in Panama City Beach, FL. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 10 of 17

    Spring breakers pulled over by police along front beach road in Panama City beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 11 of 17

    Spring breakers pulled over by police along front beach road in Panama City beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 12 of 17

    Panama City beach initiate stricter rules for spring breakers to try to tame atmosphere - no alcohol aloud on the beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 13 of 17

    Panama City beach initiate stricter rules for spring breakers to try to tame atmosphere - no alcohol aloud on the beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 14 of 17

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 15 of 17

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Joshua Comins)

  • Image 16 of 17

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Josh Comins)

  • Image 17 of 17

    Spring breakers drive up and down S Pier Park Drive enjoying the nightlife in Panama City Beach, Florida. (Josh Comins)

In Fort Lauderdale, police are patrolling the beaches as spring breakers pack the area. 

Fox News' Michael Ruiz contributed to this report

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.

Your Money