Missouri
Published

Spate of child shootings rocks St. Louis area, prompting concern and investigation

3 separate shootings involving child victims unfolded in St. Louis this week

Associated Press
Someone fired several shots into a house and wounded a 9-year-old child Wednesday, the third shooting involving a child this week in the St. Louis area, police said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. Wednesday in north St. Louis County. County police said the child was hospitalized with what they described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Missouri Fox News graphic

Three child-related shootings this week have rocked the St. Louis area, which prompted public concern and an investigation. 

On Monday, 7-year-old Darnell Macon died while playing with a loaded gun in a pickup truck in the St. Louis County town of Berkeley. The boy's grandfather was charged with child endangerment and armed criminal action.

Also Monday, 5-year-old Dariyah Lathan was shot and killed in Belleville, Illinois, near St. Louis. Police have not released information about the circumstances of the shooting, but said they do not believe a suspect is at large.