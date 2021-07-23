Expand / Collapse search
Southwest faces threat of dust storms, flash flooding through weekend

Wildfire smoke continues to spread across U.S.

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean
Daily monsoonal thunderstorms will build across the Southwest and Four Corners region through the weekend, keeping the threat for dust storms and flash flooding high.  

The threat for new wildfires will be Elevated to Critical across the interior Northwest and Northern Rockies as hot and dry conditions persist. 

The national forecast for Friday, July 23. 

The national forecast for Friday, July 23.  (Fox News)

Lightning from thunderstorms may also spark new blazes.   

Smoke from fires in the West and western Canada will continue sending heavy plumes of smoke into the atmosphere, which will also spread across the U.S. 

