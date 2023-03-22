Southwest, Plains to see severe weather, risk of tornadoes and hail

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.
The West continues to get pounded with heavy rain, wind and snow.
FIRST DAY OF SPRING BRINGS NEW ROUND OF RAIN, SNOW TO CALIFORNIA
Snow still forecast through Thursday morning in the West (Credit: Fox News)
California will get a bit of a break, with the storm track shifting more toward the Northwest.
The futuretrack in the West through Thursday night (Credit: Fox News)
This comes as a strengthening system traveling across the Southwest will eject into the Plains, bringing flooding rainfall along with the risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.
Rain forecast from Thursday to Saturday in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)
While the eastern half of the country warms up, the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes will still feel wintry, with snow in the forecast.
Severe weather threats later this week across the country (Credit: Fox News)
Colder air will stick around.
