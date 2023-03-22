Expand / Collapse search
Weather
Published

Southwest, Plains to see severe weather, risk of tornadoes and hail

California will get a bit of a break

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
The West continues to get pounded with heavy rain, wind and snow.  

FIRST DAY OF SPRING BRINGS NEW ROUND OF RAIN, SNOW TO CALIFORNIA

Snow still forecast through Thursday morning in the West

Snow still forecast through Thursday morning in the West (Credit: Fox News)

California will get a bit of a break, with the storm track shifting more toward the Northwest.  

The futuretrack in the West through Thursday night

The futuretrack in the West through Thursday night (Credit: Fox News)

This comes as a strengthening system traveling across the Southwest will eject into the Plains, bringing flooding rainfall along with the risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes. 

Rain forecast from Thursday to Saturday in the eastern U.S.

Rain forecast from Thursday to Saturday in the eastern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

While the eastern half of the country warms up, the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes will still feel wintry, with snow in the forecast

Severe weather threats later this week across the country

Severe weather threats later this week across the country (Credit: Fox News)

Colder air will stick around. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."