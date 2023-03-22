Southwest, Plains to see severe weather, risk of tornadoes and hail

The West continues to get pounded with heavy rain, wind and snow.

FIRST DAY OF SPRING BRINGS NEW ROUND OF RAIN, SNOW TO CALIFORNIA

California will get a bit of a break, with the storm track shifting more toward the Northwest.

This comes as a strengthening system traveling across the Southwest will eject into the Plains, bringing flooding rainfall along with the risk of hail, damaging winds and tornadoes.

While the eastern half of the country warms up, the northern Plains, Midwest and Great Lakes will still feel wintry, with snow in the forecast.

Colder air will stick around.