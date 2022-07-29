Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Southwest, Plains flooding to prompt advisories

Eastern Kentucky experiencing catastrophic flooding

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
More heavy rain and flooding will cause dangerous conditions for areas stretching from the Mid-Atlantic back into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.  

TEXAS TOWN DECLARES 'WATER EMERGENCY,' TELLS RESIDENTS THAT IT COULD RUN OUT OF WATER

Rainfall forecast across the U.S. over the next week

Rainfall forecast across the U.S. over the next week (Credit: Fox News)

Some of these regions have experienced record-setting rain over the last few days.

Severe storm threats in the eastern U.S. on Friday

Severe storm threats in the eastern U.S. on Friday (Credit: Fox News)

Rain and storms across the Southwest and into the Plains will prompt flood advisories.

Flood alerts in the Southwest through Saturday afternoon

Flood alerts in the Southwest through Saturday afternoon (Credit: Fox News)

Excessive heat hangs on over the weekend for the Northwest, and the hot humid air remains in place for the Deep South.  

Forecast high temperatures on Saturday in the Northwest

Forecast high temperatures on Saturday in the Northwest (Credit: Fox News)

Relatively cooler air will move into the Plains over the next few days, bringing some relief. 

