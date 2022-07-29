Southwest, Plains flooding to prompt advisories

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

More heavy rain and flooding will cause dangerous conditions for areas stretching from the Mid-Atlantic back into the Ohio and Tennessee valleys.

TEXAS TOWN DECLARES 'WATER EMERGENCY,' TELLS RESIDENTS THAT IT COULD RUN OUT OF WATER

Some of these regions have experienced record-setting rain over the last few days.

Rain and storms across the Southwest and into the Plains will prompt flood advisories.

Excessive heat hangs on over the weekend for the Northwest, and the hot humid air remains in place for the Deep South.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Relatively cooler air will move into the Plains over the next few days, bringing some relief.