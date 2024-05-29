Southern US city tops list of dirtiest in the nation, study says

A recent survey named the "dirtiest" city in the United States, and earning the top spot this year is none other than Houston, Texas, taking the crown from last year's dirtiest, Newark, New Jersey, according to a recent .

Houston's ranking in the study from LawnStarter came after a comparison of 152 U.S. cities in the categories of pollution, living conditions, infrastructure and customer satisfaction.

The study says Houston, also known as Space City, is the third most polluted of all the cities ranked, behind San Bernardino, Calif., and Peoria, Ariz. It cites another study that "found that the city’s petrochemical facilities severely violate EPA safety guidelines."

LawnStarter data says Houston ranks "third worst in greenhouse gas emissions from large industrial facilities," and the city has "the biggest cockroach problem, too."

A spokesperson for the Houston Solid Waste Management Department – which is in charge of waste collection, disposal and recycling – did not immediately respond to a Fox News Digital request for comment.

ALLIGATOR DISCOVERED TAKING BITES OUT OF DEAD WOMAN IN HOUSTON

Last year's reigning champion, Newark, slipped to the overall rank of number two.

Rounding up the top 10 are San Bernardino; Detroit, Michigan; Jersey City, New Jersey; Bakersfield, Calif.; San Antonio, Texas; Fresno, Calif.; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Yonkers, New York. New York City came in at 12.

RESIDENTS IN TEXAS, OKLAHOMA SEEK SHELTER AS TORNADO DAMAGES HOMES, OVERTURNS TRUCKS

So why does any of this matter? LawnStarter said the study is meant to have people look beyond garbage, pests, and poor waste management, saying the negative effects from living in dirty cities can be worse than people realize, citing health problems such as lung cancer, heart disease and stroke that can stem from air pollution.

"Here’s the bottom line: Dirty cities aren’t just an eyesore — they also damage our bodies and our wallets," LawnStarter says.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LawnStarter provides lawn care providers to customers via its website and mobile application. The company used the survey as an opportunity to attract new business.

"Clean cities tend to have lots of tidy, healthy, green lawns," they said.