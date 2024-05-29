Alligator discovered taking bites out of dead woman in Houston

Officials in Houston, Texas, found an alligator taking bites out of a woman Tuesday morning.

Houston Police were called to the 15800 block of Brook Forest, near Clear Lake, when they made the unusual discovery, according to Fox 26.

After officers arrived, they observed an alligator taking bites out of a deceased female victim.

Police said it remains unclear if the woman died before the alligator found her.

Houston Police Homicide are investigating the incident.