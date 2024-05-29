Expand / Collapse search
Odd News

Alligator discovered taking bites out of dead woman in Houston

It remains unclear if the woman died before the alligator found her

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here.

Officials in Houston, Texas, found an alligator taking bites out of a woman Tuesday morning.

Houston Police were called to the 15800 block of Brook Forest, near Clear Lake, when they made the unusual discovery, according to Fox 26.

After officers arrived, they observed an alligator taking bites out of a deceased female victim.

Alligator

An alligator was found taking bites out of a deceased female victim. (Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

Police said it remains unclear if the woman died before the alligator found her.

Houston Police Homicide are investigating the incident.