Residents in Texas, Oklahoma seek shelter as tornado damages homes, overturns trucks

Forecasters issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Texas and Oklahoma

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
A tornado touched down and crossed a Texas interstate, causing damage to homes and overturning vehicles as severe storms moved through Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Forecasters issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Texas and Oklahoma, as some heat records were broken in South Texas and residents received warnings of triple-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend.

A tornado crossed into northern Denton County, Texas, late Saturday and overturned tractor-trailer trucks, stopping traffic on Interstate 35, according to a statement from Denton County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb.

Severe storm clouds

Severe storm clouds move across the northwest edge of Davenport, Iowa on Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP)

The tornado was confirmed near Valley View, moving east at 40 mph, leading the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for northern Denton County.

The storm damaged homes, overturned motorhomes and knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area, including in Sanger, Pilot Point, Lake Ray Roberts and Isle du Bois State Park. Cobb said the number of injuries in the county was not immediately known.

Overturned semi-trailer

High winds associated with the severe weather overturned this semi-trailer on Interstate 280 west of Davenport, Iowa on Friday, May 24, 2024. (AP)

The City of Denton Fire Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that emergency personnel were responding to a marina for "multiple victims, some reported trapped."

Iowa was hit hard earlier in the week by a deadly twister that devastated Greenfield. Other storms led to flooding and wind damage in other parts of the state.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.