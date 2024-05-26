Residents in Texas, Oklahoma seek shelter as tornado damages homes, overturns trucks

A tornado touched down and crossed a Texas interstate, causing damage to homes and overturning vehicles as severe storms moved through Texas and Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Forecasters issued tornado and severe thunderstorm warnings for parts of Texas and Oklahoma, as some heat records were broken in South Texas and residents received warnings of triple-digit temperatures over the holiday weekend.

A tornado crossed into northern Denton County, Texas, late Saturday and overturned tractor-trailer trucks, stopping traffic on Interstate 35, according to a statement from Denton County Community Relations Director Dawn Cobb.

The tornado was confirmed near Valley View, moving east at 40 mph, leading the National Weather Service to issue a tornado warning for northern Denton County.

The storm damaged homes, overturned motorhomes and knocked down power lines and trees throughout the area, including in Sanger, Pilot Point, Lake Ray Roberts and Isle du Bois State Park. Cobb said the number of injuries in the county was not immediately known.

The City of Denton Fire Department posted on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that emergency personnel were responding to a marina for "multiple victims, some reported trapped."

Iowa was hit hard earlier in the week by a deadly twister that devastated Greenfield. Other storms led to flooding and wind damage in other parts of the state.

