Southern heat wave continues, sends temperatures soaring

Heat advisories are in place

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
An intense heat wave continues across a large portion of the southern U.S. on Friday, bringing more hot and humid conditions. 

Excessive heat warnings and advisories are once again in effect from the south-central Plains into the South. 

Temperatures will range from the upper 90s to the low 100s. 

Those high temperatures combined with moist air that has dew point values in the 70s will make the "feels like" temperatures soar into the 110s for many locations. 

Summer heat across the southern U.S.

Summer heat across the southern U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

The "feels like" temperature in Little Rock, Arkansas, is forecast to reach near 115 degrees on Friday. 

Heat advisories will remain in place for most of these areas through Sunday.

Heat alerts in the South through Friday

Heat alerts in the South through Friday (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, some severe storms will be possible on Friday. 

One area for potentially severe weather is over Missouri, where heat and humidity will provide ample moisture for heavy rain, which could cause some flash flooding

The summer heat index in the South

The summer heat index in the South (Credit: Fox News)

There is also a slight chance for severe storms throughout most of Montana. 

Some strong winds and isolated hail will be the greatest threats there.

