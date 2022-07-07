Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Dangerous US heat will continue as storms set for Plains, mid-Atlantic

Temperatures will reach triple digits

By Adam Klotz | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for July 7

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Oppressive and dangerous heat is set to continue across large portions of the U.S., as more hot, muggy and hazy conditions linger. 

Heat advisories have been issued from northern Texas to parts of southern Illinois and Indiana, and then eastward to the Carolinas. 

Some of the hottest cities will include Kansas City, St. Louis, Louisville and Memphis. 

Temperatures will range from the 90s to the low 100s, but will feel even more uncomfortable when combined with high humidity values.

HOUSE IN NORTH CAROLINA SET ABLAZE BY LIGHTNING STRIKE: REPORTS

Expansive heat in the South 

Expansive heat in the South  (Credit: Fox News)

Heat indexes will soar to 110-115 degrees. 

Overnight lows will fall into only the 80s, while the remaining humidity will provide little relief. 

Expansive heat in the South 

Expansive heat in the South  (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain and storms are expected across several parts of the country. 

BONNIE STRENGTHENS INTO MAJOR HURRICANE OFF OF MEXICO

Southern dew points 

Southern dew points  (Credit: Fox News)

A frontal boundary extending from the northern Plains to the mid-Atlantic will bring some severe afternoon storms. 

The storms will bring frequent lightning and damaging winds. 

The threat of severe storms across the U.S.

The threat of severe storms across the U.S. (Credit: Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Additionally, moist air will mean some heavy downpours, bringing a chance for flash flooding. 

Adam Klotz currently serves as a meteorologist for FOX News Channel and FOX Business Network. He is based in New York City and joined the network in January 2017.