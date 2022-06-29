Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles
Published

Southern CA firework seizure totaled 14,000 pounds

LA suburb firework seizure was four times larger than initially reported

Associated Press
A cache of illegal fireworks seized in a Los Angeles suburb this week was four times larger than initially reported, authorities said.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said Tuesday that 14,000 pounds (6,350 kilograms) of fireworks were seized from a home in Azusa and a storage unit.

Initial reports estimated 3,500 pounds (1,587 kilograms).

Seven tons of illegal fireworks were found at the home of an Azusa resident.

Seven tons of illegal fireworks were found at the home of an Azusa resident. (Fox News)

Twenty-seven homes were evacuated for hours Monday as authorities removed the explosives. Investigators also seized more than $10,000 in cash and an illegal gun, and detained one person. The investigation is continuing, prosecutors said.